B.C. Scouts connect with counterparts using ham radio, Morse code, and online chat rooms

More than 100 Scouts from across B.C. came together to take part in the annual Jamboree on the Air near Kelowna, an event that connects Scouts across the world.

“The third weekend of October for the past 64 years has been called Jamboree on the Air, and originally, its Ham radio operators get together with Scouts and connect with Scouts all around the world,” said Paul Meise, Group Commissioner of 1st Bear Scouts.

“We’re in our 12th year at this site, and its only gotten bigger.”

The event, hosted at the Joe Rich Shooting Range near Kelowna, features a variety of different stations where Scouts can participate in activities like black powder shooting, archery, crafting, and even learn how to use Ham radios and Morse code.

“Right now, I am learning my buddy’s name, age, what he likes and what his favourite subject is,” said Grayson Ames.

“My dad was in the coast guard, so I’ve known (Morse code) for a while. It’s a cool thing to learn.”

Scouts also used online chat rooms, to connect with other Scouts from as far away as Portugal.

“I am doing a Scouts chat room and some of us are chatting with a bunch of people all at the same time on one very large chat on different channels and others like me are talking with individual people,” said Kaylin Semkiw.

“The person I’m chatting to right now says she really likes pizza, and she likes ham and cheese on it, and she’s from Portugal so that’s really cool!”

Participants also had the opportunity to take in a hands-on Canadian history lesson by learning to shoot an 1800’s rifle.

“It goes back to Truth and Reconciliation and getting to know the Indigenous, and I think we need to keep our history alive and current, and we need to know what happened in the past, so I think the fur trade is a huge part of that,” said Stephanie Burtenshaw, Black Powder Club Member.

According to Scouts Canada, thousands of stations in over 70 countries take part in this event each year.