Homeowner pleads for information about driver following hit and run

A Kelowna homeowner has been left with a lot of clean up and a big bill to go along with it, after a hit and run pushed a car into her front lawn Tuesday night.

At around 11:15 p.m., Kelowna resident Jenna Urbas-Johnson describes what she heard the moment a collision took place right in her front yard.

“We hear a bang and I wake up from my nice slumber and I look out the front window and I think someone is stealing the trailer we had parked out here and see the men in the front yard,” Urbas-Johnson said.

She said she asked the men what they were doing and said they replied that someone had just driven into her house.

“So I ran downstairs.”

Luckily for Urbas-Johnson and her partner, the vehicle did not actually hit their house. Dashcam footage obtained by Global News shows a red sedan colliding with another car, pushing it into the front yard at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Elm Street and hitting a flat-deck trailer.

“We had a trailer parked here and a stage. It took out our fence, pushed the trailer 10 feet, and there was a driver still in the driver seat and I had no idea what was going on,” Urbas-Johnson said.

Kelowna RCMP said the driver who was hit had no major injuries, but the driver who caused the crash fled the scene. Const. Mike Della Paolera said a hit-and-run is a serious offence under both the provincial Motor Vehicle Act and the federal Criminal Code. “So it is serious.”

“You are always better to stay on scene and wait for the police to come we will work through it and the most important thing is no one is injured. All the other stuff — we can fix it.”

Meanwhile, the homeowners are hoping the driver will come forward or be found to help pay for the damages.

“Now we are left with all the damage costs and everything — myself and Dan from Dogs Audio who was renting out the stage to us and the trailer. He had significant damage to the trailer,” Urbas-Johnson said.

“We are not covered through ICBC if we don’t find the driver. I’d have to use my home insurance which is just not in the books for us right now.”

Kelowna RCMP are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward.