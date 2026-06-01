Full interview: One-on-one with new BC Conservative leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay

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The newly-elected leader of the BC Conservative Party sat down for a one-on-one interview with Global News and is setting the stage for her priorities for her party.

On Saturday, Kerry-Lynne Findlay won a narrow victory, defeating four other challengers and besting rival Caroline Elliott on the fourth ballot.

Findlay spent most of the day in one-on-one meetings with her caucus and says she is hoping to run for a provincial seat and win a place in the legislature as soon as possible.

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“I want to get in there as soon as I can. Of course, I’m a trial lawyer, so I like the debate, but quite apart from that I think as the leader it’s important that you’re there in all aspects,” Findlay told Global News.

“Really, it’s just in the floor of the legislature that I would not be able to go forward; everywhere else I’m leading. I want to do that quickly.”

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4:28 One-on-one with Kerry-Lynne Findlay

Watch the full and unedited interview above.