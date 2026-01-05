Mickey Rourke launches GoFundMe to ‘prevent eviction’ over unpaid rent

Send this page to someone via email

Actor Mickey Rourke has launched a GoFundMe in hopes of avoiding eviction after failing to pay nearly US$60,000 in rent.

The GoFundMe, titled Support Mickey to Prevent Eviction, was launched on Sunday with the Oscar-nominated actor’s “full permission,” and asks fans to “help Mickey Rourke stay in his home.”

“Today, Mickey is facing a very real and urgent situation: the threat of eviction from his home. This fundraiser is being created with Mickey’s full permission to help cover immediate housing-related expenses and prevent that from happening,” the GoFundMe description read.

“Mickey Rourke is an icon—but his trajectory, as painful as it is, is also a deeply human one. It is the story of someone who gave everything to his work, took real risks, and paid real costs,” it continued.

“Fame does not protect against hardship, and talent does not guarantee stability. What remains is a person who deserves dignity, housing, and the chance to regain his footing.”

The goal of the fundraiser is to “give Mickey stability and peace of mind during an extremely stressful time — so he can stay in his home and have the space to get back on his feet.”

The fundraiser was organized by Liya-Joelle Jones, the assistant to Rourke’s manager, Kimberly Hines.

“Kimberly is directly involved in overseeing Mickey’s personal and professional affairs and will be responsible for ensuring that the funds raised are used solely to support him,” Jones wrote. “All funds withdrawn from this campaign will be applied directly toward Mickey’s immediate needs and expenses, with full transparency and care, and strictly on his behalf.”

The GoFundMe post had raised more than $70,000 of its $100,000 goal from over 1,000 donations as of Monday morning.

“Mickey is going through a very difficult time right now, and it’s been incredibly touching to see how many people care about him and want to help,” Jones told The Hollywood Reporter about the fundraiser.

Rourke, 79, received a three-day notice to pay rent or vacate the premises on Dec. 18 and failed to comply, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and viewed by the Los Angeles Times.

At the time of the notice, Rourke owed $59,100 in unpaid rent.

The notice was reportedly posted on the property and mailed because “no person of suitable age or discretion” could be found at the home, according to court records.

Rourke signed a lease for the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house for $5,200 a month, which was subsequently raised to $7,000 a month, the filing states.

The property’s owner, Eric Goldie, is requesting compensation for lawyer’s fees and for damages, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Neither Rourke nor his representatives have publicly addressed the eviction notice.

The news of Rourke’s eviction comes months after the star of The Wrestler said he planned to take legal action against Celebrity Big Brother U.K. following his ejection from the hit reality series.

Rourke agreed to leave the show on April 12 after producers warned him about inappropriate behaviour and offensive language on set.

Shortly after his ouster, Rourke claimed he was pursuing legal action over an alleged pay dispute. According to the actor, leaving the show prematurely “cost him a big pay day.” He spent just seven days as a participant on the show.

In a statement to People, Hines addressed the actor’s early departure and claimed that Celebrity Big Brother U.K. disrespected Rourke by “publicly embarrassing him.”

Rourke’s departure came after he was involved in a conflict with Chris Hughes, 33, a fellow house guest and Love Island alum.

Following a disagreement between the two, a spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother said the actor’s language was considered “threatening and aggressive” and noted that no physical altercation took place.

“Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour,” the spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother U.K. told the BBC.