Mickey Rourke facing eviction from L.A. home over $60K in unpaid rent

Send this page to someone via email

Actor Mickey Rourke is facing eviction in Los Angeles after allegedly failing to pay nearly US$60,000 in rent.

The Oscar-nominated actor received a three-day notice to pay rent or vacate the premises on Dec. 18 and failed to comply, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday and viewed by the Los Angeles Times.

At the time of the notice, Rourke, 73, owed $59,100 in unpaid rent.

The notice was reportedly posted on the property and mailed because “no person of suitable age or discretion” could be found at the home, according to court docs.

Rourke signed a lease for the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house for $5,200 a month, which was subsequently raised to $7,000 a month, the filing states.

The property’s owner, Eric Goldie, is requesting compensation for lawyer’s fees and for damages, the L.A. Times reports.

Story continues below advertisement

Neither Rourke nor his representatives have publicly addressed the eviction notice.

The news of Rourke’s eviction comes months after the star of The Wrestler said he planned to take legal action against Celebrity Big Brother U.K. following his ejection from the hit reality series.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Rourke agreed to leave the show on April 12 after producers warned him about inappropriate behaviour and offensive language on set.

Shortly after his ouster, Rourke claimed he was pursuing legal action over an alleged pay dispute; according to the actor, leaving the show prematurely “cost him a big pay day.” He spent just seven days participating in the show.

In a statement to People, Rourke’s manager, Kimberly Hines, addressed the actor’s early departure and claimed that Celebrity Big Brother U.K. disrespected Rourke by “publicly embarrassing him.”

“Big Brother is now refusing to pay Mickey his full agreed-upon fee. His legal team is currently pursuing the matter,” Hines said. “To use his name and image in this way, after a long and accomplished career, is an insult to a true cinematic icon. It disregards his legacy and crosses the line of basic respect — both within the industry and on a personal level.”

“There’s no question that when Big Brother booked Mickey Rourke, they were fully aware of both his public persona and how it aligned with his Hollywood rebel image,” Hines said, adding that the show knew his presence would be “explosive, controversial and attention-grabbing — and that’s exactly what they got, and more.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rourke’s departure came after he was involved in a conflict with Chris Hughes, 33, a fellow houseguest and Love Island alum.

Following a disagreement between Rourke and Hughes, a spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother U.K. said the actor’s language was considered “threatening and aggressive” and noted that no physical altercation took place.

“Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour,” the spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother U.K. told the BBC.