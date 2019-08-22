Liam Hemsworth seeks to divorce Miley Cyrus after 7 months of marriage

Liam Hemsworth is seeking a divorce from Miley Cyrus after seven months of marriage.

The Australian actor filed for the dissolution of his marriage to Cyrus in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday.

Hemsworth, 29, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the end of his marriage to Cyrus, 26.

Hemsworth and Cyrus were an on-again, off-again couple for over a decade before getting married in December.

They announced their separation on Aug. 10 and although they didn’t have any children, they said in a statement that they will remain “dedicated parents to all of their animals they share.”

Cyrus took to Instagram on Aug. 11 to tell her followers that “change is inevitable.”

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she wrote. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night [sic], it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own …”

She returned to Instagram a few hours later to post another photo on a mountaintop.

“Life’s a climb… but the view is great,” she captioned the photo.

Hemsworth took to Instagram on Aug. 12 to break his silence about the separation.

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” the 29-year-old actor wrote.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” Hemsworth wrote. “Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

