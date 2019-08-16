Miley Cyrus releases emotional song ‘Slide Away’ after Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus released a new track on Thursday, which is her first music release since announcing the end of her relationship with husband Liam Hemsworth.

The new single, titled Slide Away, appears to describe a painful breakup and a relationship ending after trying to make things work.

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who starred in The Hunger Games films, have been an on-and-off-again couple for more than a decade.

“Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day and it turned to dust / Baby we were fine but now we’re not / So it’s time to let it go,” the 26-year-old Cyrus sings.

The YouTube video for the song shows a bottle of alcohol, many orange pill bottles and pills in water.

“I want my house in the hills / Don’t want the whiskey and pills / I don’t give up easily / But I don’t think I’m down,” Cyrus sings.

“So let’s just get away / Back to the ocean / I’ll go back to the city lights.”

Cyrus seems to address how young they were when she met Hemsworth. The couple, who both starred in the 2010 romantic drama The Last Song, married in December 2018.

“Move on. We’re not 17 / I’m not who I used to be / You say that everything changed / You’re right, we’re grown now,” she sings.

Cyrus’ new song will appear on her upcoming album, She Is Here.

Cyrus’ representative released a statement on Saturday, announcing the couple’s separation.

The representative said the pair will remain “dedicated parents to all of their animals they share.” They have requested privacy.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” the rep said.

On Monday, Cyrus tweeted a photo of herself in the studio.

Cyrus took to Instagram on Sunday to tell her followers that “change is inevitable.”

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she wrote. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night [sic], it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own …”

She returned to Instagram a few hours later to post another photo on a mountaintop.

“Life’s a climb… but the view is great,” she captioned the photo.

Hemsworth took to Instagram on Tuesday to break his silence about the separation.

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” the 29-year-old actor wrote.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” Hemsworth wrote. “Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

Cyrus was vacationing with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy last week.

The pair were photographed last Friday in Lake Como, where they were packing on the PDA.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter left their husbands for each other. 2019 has peaked. pic.twitter.com/nkMOKiECxY — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) August 12, 2019

Last week, Carter and Jenner, 35, announced they had “decided to amicably separate” after reportedly getting married in Bali last June.

Reports have been circulating that Jenner and Carter were never legally married.

The pair were spotted driving in Los Angeles on Wednesday.