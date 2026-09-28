Montreal police say evidence in investigation into alleged racist conduct by officers submitted to prosecutors

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Montreal police say evidence gathered in a criminal investigation into allegations of discriminatory and racist conduct by officers from a neighbourhood station in the city’s east end has been submitted to Quebec prosecutors for review.

In an update Monday, the SPVM said evidence collected as part of its initial investigation into allegations involving officers from station 39 in Montreal North has been sent to the Le Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP), which will determine the appropriate next steps. Police said other related investigations remain ongoing and declined to provide further details.

View image in full screen Montreal police chief Fady Dagher and Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada announce that the police will be equipped with body cameras during a press conference in Montreal on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The allegations became public in June, when police Chief Fady Dagher announced that a 16-member patrol unit assigned to the multicultural Montreal-North area had been disbanded and disarmed amid allegations of racism, misconduct and criminal behaviour.

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Police suspended three officers that month and said the cases had been referred to prosecutors while an internal investigation continued. A police spokesperson later said two officers had been suspended in connection with one incident, while a third officer was suspended over a separate event.

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Police have since confirmed a fourth officer was suspended on Aug. 19 in connection with a third alleged incident.

2:02 Two Montreal cops suspended, 14 reassigned over racism allegations

Among the allegations made public in June were claims that officers in the unit kept the hair of racialized citizens as trophies.

The latest suspension was not mentioned during an Aug. 21 news conference at which Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Dagher and Montreal police brotherhood president Yves Francoeur announced measures aimed at rebuilding public trust in law enforcement.

Police declined to say when Dagher became aware of the suspension of the fourth officer.

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In Monday’s statement, the police force reiterated that discriminatory and racist behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, whether involving members of its own staff or members of the public.

The service said it will continue to keep the public informed as its professional standards division advances the investigation.