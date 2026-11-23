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The group behind a tent encampment in Saskatoon that was ordered to come down is refusing to dismantle the encampment until long-term housing for residents can be secured.

Station 20 West was handed an Order to Remedy Contravention from the City of Saskatoon earlier this month. That notice, dated Oct. 30, told the organization it must clear the encampment from its 20th Street property by Nov. 30.

In response to that letter, Wanda Martin, director of Station 20 West, said the encampment would not be removed without a conversation with the city that results in a long-term solution for those living on the property.

On Monday, Martin told reporters she stands by those comments.

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“We have appealed. We are complying to the very best of our ability in terms of fire, in terms of cleanliness, in terms of drug use, we are working with the people,” she said.

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If Station 20 West’s appeal is denied, the city will be allowed to move in and take down the encampment. Martin noted that she hopes that will not be the case after she speaks with City of Saskatoon officials about finding appropriate housing.

“We don’t see the benefit of moving these tents. We don’t know where they would go, except to some other private property,” she continued. “These aren’t just tents. We’re talking about real people here.”

Station 20 West had not heard back on the status of its appeal of the city order as of Monday morning, Martin said.

In a statement to Global News, the City of Saskatoon said it is the responsibility of Station 20 West to comply with all relevant bylaws.

“The City’s approach to encampments has consistently focused on connecting individuals with available supports and services while addressing significant health and safety concerns for people staying in encampments, for neighbouring residents, businesses and the broader community,” the city said.

“The City remains committed to working with community partners to support vulnerable individuals and to uphold its responsibility to maintain safe public spaces.”

It added that the Saskatoon Fire Department does not publicly discuss operations that may require bylaw enforcement.