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A Quebec coroner is recommending that health authorities review how a 61-year-old woman was treated at a hospital after she died following nearly three hours in an emergency room waiting area.

In a report dated Nov. 10, coroner Steeve Poisson says Mimi St-Georges was taken by ambulance to Cité-de-la-Santé hospital in Laval, north of Montreal, on May 9 after experiencing chest pain.

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The report says her condition was deemed less urgent after an initial electrocardiogram was found to be normal, even though St-Georges’ chest pain was persistent.

Despite her worsening pain and increased triage priority, she remained in the waiting room until she lost consciousness and later died in a resuscitation room.

An autopsy determined she died of a ruptured dissecting aortic aneurysm, involving a tear and subsequent rupture of the body’s main artery, and the coroner concluded her death was natural.

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Poisson says the circumstances of her death raise questions about how her condition was assessed, prioritized and reassessed.

He recommends that the Laval division of Santé Québec, the agency responsible for managing the province’s public health-care system, review her case and implement corrective measures if necessary.