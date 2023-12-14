Edmonton lounge shooting: 5th suspect sought, another victim identified

Send this page to someone via email

Another suspect has been identified and a third arrest has been made in a 2022 mass lounge shooting that left one man dead and several others injured in central Edmonton. Another victim has also been identified.

On March 12, 2022, police were called to the Ertale Lounge on 118 Avenue and 124 Street after shots were fired around 2:45 a.m.

At that time, police said two women and five men were treated in hospital where one of the men, later identified as Imbert George, died.

Police tape surrounds businesses on 118 Avenue in Edmonton as EPS investigate a homicide on March 12, 2022. Chris Chacon, Global News

More than a year and a half later, Edmonton police said investigators have identified an eighth victim who was struck by gunfire but survived.

Initially, charges were laid against three men: Mohamod Mohamod, 23 and Said Ibrahim, 24 — both now in custody — and Saed Osman, 28, who remains on the loose and is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.

A month later, EPS sent out a news release trying to identify an unknown man whose image was captured on surveillance cameras in the area of 167 Avenue and 127 Street. The suspect was later identified as Samatar Mohiadin.

On Dec. 3, Mohiadin, 26, was arrested in Winnipeg in a drug trafficking and firearms investigation.

He was brought to Edmonton last weekend and is charged with first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Investigators are also seeking help to identify a fifth unknown suspect who was captured on surveillance video.

Police noted while the images captured are of low quality, investigators are hoping someone may have information that may lead to the identification of the suspect. He is described as a man wearing a grey coat, dark pants and a black balaclava.

A fifth suspect in the 2022 mass shooting at Ertale Lounge in Edmonton, captured on surveillance video wearing a grey coat, dark pants and a black balaclava. Edmonton Police Service

Osman, who also goes by Guled Osman, is still at large. A $75,000 reward remains in effect for him through the BOLO program, although it notes the reward is only available until April 30, 2024.

Tipsters will have one year from the date of arrest to claim the reward.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Saed Osman, who police believe was involved in an Edmonton lounge shooting on March 12. Edmonton Police Service

The program said he is affiliated with the Go Getem Gang (GGG). He’s six feet tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair possibly braided, police said.

He has a scar on his right wrist. He was recently the focus of a Crime Beat Most Wanted episode. The Global News investigative program delves into some of Canada’s most infamous criminal cases. (Watch in the video player above.)

EPS said because an eighth victim has been identified, the initial charges against Mohamod, Ibrahim and Saed have been revised.

All of the accused are facing one count of first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Osman, the fifth unknown suspect, or other information about the Ertale Lounge shooting is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.