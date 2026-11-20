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Seventy new homes are now ready for tenants at a tiny home community in Saint John, N.B., as the city continues to tackle chronic homelessness.

Officials unveiled the units at the Sunnyside Tiny Home Community, on the city’s east side, Friday.

“The safe, warm house is really just the beginning. It’s housing first not housing only,” said Marcel LeBrun, founder of 12 Neighbours, which was contracted to deliver on-site support services to residents.

Housing Minister David Hickey says the province has committed to reducing chronic homelessness by 40 per cent, with a target date of 2028-29.

“As of this month, there are now 332 chronically homeless individuals living in Saint John, part of the total of 1,095 chronically homeless people across the province,” he said.

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Mayor Donna Reardon says the crisis caught the city off guard.

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“Homelessness has come on the city like a tsunami. And we had no playbook for it. We didn’t know what we were doing. We knew we needed to approach it from a human rights perspective,” she said.

Despite some concerns from nearby residents, city council unanimously approved rezoning the land last year.

Ottawa is contributing more than $11.7 million and the province is committing $5 million to the project.

United Way Maritimes is aiming to build 500 homes in the Maritimes by 2031. In Saint John, the first residents are expected to move into the Sunnyside community in December.

“About 14 individuals have been selected. In the next couple of weeks we’ll be starting to interview those individuals and select the people who will be in that first sort of wave,” said Alexya Heelis, vice-president of community relations at United Way Maritimes.

The community will have around-the-clock staffing, that will connect residents with health care, recovery and employment services.

— with a file from Rebecca Lau

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