Showers and thunderstorm likely just before Canada World Cup match in Toronto

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Suffocatingly hot and humid weather will dominate Toronto in the run-up to Canada’s 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday, when the skies should clear.

Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the humid weather looks set to break just before the 3 p.m. kickoff, with “fantastic” weather over the weekend.

“Hot and sticky weather is with us through the first half of Friday, with isolated showers or maybe a thunderstorm, but most of the time will be sunny and hot,” he said.

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“A cold front will move through late in the morning or early afternoon just ahead of the Canada game on Friday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is likely followed by a shift in wind, ushering in drier and less humid weather by mid-afternoon.”

Farnell said humid temperatures could reach 37 C on Thursday, but the humidity will drop, temperatures should hit roughly 27 C, and the rain should end before the game kicks off on Friday.

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A range of outdoor watch parties have been planned across Toronto for the opening of the World Cup, including two FIFA Fan Fest events at Fort York and the Bentway.

“Saturday looks fantastic with sunshine, warmth, but not much humidity,” he added.

“Another cold front brings rain and maybe storms early Sunday, followed by even cooler weather. Sunday afternoon is pleasant and sunny, but the cooler weather will stick around through the first half of next week.”