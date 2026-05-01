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The Curator

11 best face serums to try this spring

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted May 1, 2026 7:00 am
2 min read
best face serums View image in full screen
Tight, flaky skin? Revive your glow with hardworking, hydrating and complexion-boosting formulas from Cetaphil, Bioderma, Glow Recipe and more.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If your complexion is feeling tight, flaky or just a little meh right now, it’s time to call in the real heavy hitters: face serums. Brimming with potent active ingredients, these lightweight formulas penetrate deeply to replenish moisture, restore radiance and smooth the look of fine lines after months of cold air and cranked-up heat. From a glow-boosting Caudalie formula to a texture-smoothing hydrator by Kiehl’s and a gentle brightening serum that revives lacklustre skin from Drunk Elephant, read on for the best face serums for spring-ready skin.

 

Ingredients by skin concern

  • For dehydration & tightness: Look for hyaluronic acid, glycerin and panthenol to draw water into the skin, plus squalane to seal it in. These humectant-emollient pairings help restore bounce and comfort.
  • For a compromised skin barrier: Seek out ceramides, niacinamide and fatty acids to reinforce the moisture barrier and reduce redness. Oat extract and centella asiatica are also great for soothing irritation.
  • For dullness & uneven tone: Vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid or stable derivatives), niacinamide and gentle exfoliating acids like lactic or glycolic acid help brighten and refine texture after months of buildup.
  • For fine lines & loss of firmness: Retinol or retinal (start low and slow), peptides and antioxidants work to smooth the look of wrinkles and support collagen production.
  • For sensitivity: Opt for fragrance-free formulas with calming ingredients like aloe, oat complex and feverfew, and avoid overly strong exfoliants until your skin feels balanced again.
  • For acne-prone skin: Salicylic acid, niacinamide and zinc help unclog pores, reduce oiliness and calm inflammation. Lightweight, non-comedogenic hydrators like hyaluronic acid ensure your skin stays hydrated without breakout-triggering heaviness.

 

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Best hydrating

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
This Laneige serum is your answer to dehydrated skin, providing instant, long-lasting moisture. Enhanced with hyaluronic acid, it reactivates your skin’s natural hydration process while also priming for flawless makeup application.
$61 on Amazon

 

Best for acne

Cetaphil Gentle Salicylic Acid Acne Serum
Skin congestion, meet your match. This gentle salicylic acid serum helps unclog pores and calm breakouts without over-drying already stressed skin. Lightweight and non-stripping, it keeps shine and blemishes in check while supporting a balanced, healthier-looking complexion.
$18.86 on Amazon
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Best brightening

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum
Glow on with this radiance-boosting Caudalie formula. Powered by vine-derived viniferine, it targets dark spots and boosts radiance without irritation. Bonus: It’s a sun-safe vitamic C alternative.
$110 on Amazon

 

Best texture-smoothing

Kielhl's Ultra-Pure High Potency Serum
Kiehl's Ultra Pure High-Potency 9.8% Glycolic Acid Serum
Comprised of only seven ingredients, this concentrated Kiehl’s serum harnesses the power of glycolic acid to visibly refine skin texture and minimize the appearance of pores for a smoother, more vibrant visage this season and beyond.
$45 on Amazon
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Best for sensitive skin

Aveeno Calm + Restore Triple Oat Hydrating Face Serum for Sensitive Skin
Triple oat complex–oat flour, extract and oil–nourishes, while feverfew calms dry skin in this gentle yet powerful Aveeno face serum. It absorbs instantly to soothe sensitive skin and repair its natural moisture barrier.
$31.96 on Amazon $25.96 at Walmart (was $31.96)

 

Best anti-aging

Clarins Double Serum Anti Aging Face Serum
Just a few drops of this unique epi-ageing defence formula in the morning and evening combats two types of aging with repeated use: lifestyle and environmental aggressors. Hot tip: bring the serum to skin temperature by warming it in your hands so that your skin accepts it instantly.
$163 on Amazon
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You may also like:

e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil – $8.10

Rael Miracle Invisible Acne Patches – $24.99

Paula’s Choice Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster Serum – $84

 

Best retinol serum

Glow Recipe Blackberry Retinol Serum
Glow Recipe Blackberry Retinol Blemish Serum
Not all retinols are created equal. This triple retinoid serum from Glow Recipe pairs potent resurfacing power with barrier-soothing blackberry extract to clarify blemish-prone skin and soften fine lines–ideal for reviving dull, dry complexions without triggering irritation.
$61 at Sephora
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Best vitamin C

Drunk Elephant Vitamin C Serum
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Vitamin-C Day Serum
Looking to boost brightness and firm skin for spring? Drunk Elephant’s highly potent 15 per cent vitamin C day serum is destined for your routine. Layer under sunscreen to protect against pollution and UV-induced free radical damage.
$108.02 on Amazon

 

Best plumping

Biossance Squalane and Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum
Biossance Squalane + Hyaluronic Acid Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum
The key to youthful skin, this Biossance plumping serum boasts a bouncy complexion courtesy of moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid and squalane. Plus, collagen-promoting copper peptides enhance firmness.
$94 at Sephora
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Best for hyperpigmentation

La Roche-Posay Mela B3 Serum
Months of dry indoor heat and dull buildup can make pigmentation look more pronounced. This targeted serum helps visibly reduce dark spots and even tone, courtesy of melanin-intercepting melasyl, revealing brighter, more uniform skin just in time for sunnier days. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, it layers seamlessly under your spring SPF.
$73 on Amazon

 

Best barrier-boosting

Innisfree Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Serum
Get your glow back with this bestselling serum from Innisfree. Powered by green tea, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, it floods skin with lasting hydration and fortifies your skin barrier with just a few pumps. Perfect for both morning and night routines, it boasts a coveted glass-skin sheen.
$40.5 on Amazon $36.44 at Walmart
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You may also like:

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Wipes – $17.97

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks – $23.95

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Face Sunscreen – $34.20

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