Here’s how to get a model-approved slick back bun

Want a model-off-duty slick back bun that even Bella Hadid would be approve of? A trend that’s ever in style, the slick back bun is an art–but with the proper tools and a bit of practice, you can master it too. Not sure where to start? From a stellar wax stick to the ultimate styling brush, we’ve rounded up the best tools to get the sleekest slick back bun yet. Time to start practicing that runway walk…
Once you part your hair, it’s time to get slicking. But first thing’s first: you need a quality hair wax strong enough to hold your strands in place. This slick stick is just the ticket for long-lasting hold sans the sticky residue.
A slick back bun is only as good as the brush you’re using. For the sleekest finish, reach for a boar bristle brush–it smooths flyaways with just a few strokes and with minimal effort. No sore arms here!
For stubborn flyaways around the hairline and crown, opt for this handy wand. Its easy-to-use formula tames unruly strands like a dream, with an added dose of humidity protection. Slip it in your bag for on-the-go touchups.
Before the styling even starts, this powerhouse dryer sets the stage with fast, frizz-free results and a boost of shine. Three heat and speed settings plus four luxe attachments–including a ceramic straightening brush–make it the ultimate tool for sleek, sexy hair.
