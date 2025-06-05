Here’s how to get a model-approved slick back bun

Send this page to someone via email

Want a model-off-duty slick back bun that even Bella Hadid would be approve of? A trend that’s ever in style, the slick back bun is an art–but with the proper tools and a bit of practice, you can master it too. Not sure where to start? From a stellar wax stick to the ultimate styling brush, we’ve rounded up the best tools to get the sleekest slick back bun yet. Time to start practicing that runway walk…

Nexxus Strong Hold Hair Wax Slick Stick Once you part your hair, it’s time to get slicking. But first thing’s first: you need a quality hair wax strong enough to hold your strands in place. This slick stick is just the ticket for long-lasting hold sans the sticky residue. $18 on Amazon (was $19)

Boar Bristle Hair Brush A slick back bun is only as good as the brush you’re using. For the sleekest finish, reach for a boar bristle brush–it smooths flyaways with just a few strokes and with minimal effort. No sore arms here! $12.99 on Amazon

Kitsch No Snag Small Elastic Hair Ties Secure that bun in place with elastics that have a strong grip, like these no-snag hair ties. Prefer a playful twist? Go for a scrunchie–but these discreet cuties are all about a polished finish. $13.99 on Amazon

HOLD.ME Three-Way Hairspray Once your bun is in place, lock it in with a spritz of this hairspray. It boasts maximum hold with little to no crunch. $33 on Amazon

Conair Secure Hold Bobby Pins Still spotting stray hairs? Simply pin them back and go about your day. The plastic tips on these tried-and-true pins help prevent snagging–a slick back bun’s worst nightmare. $2.74 on Amazon

Kerasilk Flyaway Wand For stubborn flyaways around the hairline and crown, opt for this handy wand. Its easy-to-use formula tames unruly strands like a dream, with an added dose of humidity protection. Slip it in your bag for on-the-go touchups. $26 on Amazon

Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine Spray Add a touch of shine to your bun with this argan oil-infused glimmer spray. It smells divine and delivers the perfect finishing touch to the overall polished appearance of your model-off-duty mane. $38 on Amazon

DigitalAIRE Drying Wand Before the styling even starts, this powerhouse dryer sets the stage with fast, frizz-free results and a boost of shine. Three heat and speed settings plus four luxe attachments–including a ceramic straightening brush–make it the ultimate tool for sleek, sexy hair. $199 on Amazon $199.99 at Conair

