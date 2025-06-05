SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Here’s how to get a model-approved slick back bun

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted June 5, 2025 8:30 pm
1 min read
Bella Hadid would approve... View image in full screen
Bella Hadid would approve...
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Want a model-off-duty slick back bun that even Bella Hadid would be approve of? A trend that’s ever in style, the slick back bun is an art–but with the proper tools and a bit of practice, you can master it too. Not sure where to start? From a stellar wax stick to the ultimate styling brush, we’ve rounded up the best tools to get the sleekest slick back bun yet. Time to start practicing that runway walk…

 

Nexxus Strong Hold Hair Wax Slick Stick
Once you part your hair, it’s time to get slicking. But first thing’s first: you need a quality hair wax strong enough to hold your strands in place. This slick stick is just the ticket for long-lasting hold sans the sticky residue.
$18 on Amazon (was $19)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Boar Bristle Hair Brush
A slick back bun is only as good as the brush you’re using. For the sleekest finish, reach for a boar bristle brush–it smooths flyaways with just a few strokes and with minimal effort. No sore arms here!
$12.99 on Amazon

 

Kitsch No Snag Small Elastic Hair Ties
Secure that bun in place with elastics that have a strong grip, like these no-snag hair ties. Prefer a playful twist? Go for a scrunchie–but these discreet cuties are all about a polished finish.
$13.99 on Amazon

 

HOLD.ME Three-Way Hairspray
Once your bun is in place, lock it in with a spritz of this hairspray. It boasts maximum hold with little to no crunch.
$33 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

I DEW CARE Biotin Clarifying Dry Shampoo – $27.12

L’Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Hair Mask – $55

Kérastase Genesis Hair Serum – $89

 

Conair Secure Hold Bobby Pins
Still spotting stray hairs? Simply pin them back and go about your day. The plastic tips on these tried-and-true pins help prevent snagging–a slick back bun’s worst nightmare.
$2.74 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Kerasilk Flyaway Wand
For stubborn flyaways around the hairline and crown, opt for this handy wand. Its easy-to-use formula tames unruly strands like a dream, with an added dose of humidity protection. Slip it in your bag for on-the-go touchups.
$26 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine Spray
Add a touch of shine to your bun with this argan oil-infused glimmer spray. It smells divine and delivers the perfect finishing touch to the overall polished appearance of your model-off-duty mane.
$38 on Amazon

 

DigitalAIRE Drying Wand
Before the styling even starts, this powerhouse dryer sets the stage with fast, frizz-free results and a boost of shine. Three heat and speed settings plus four luxe attachments–including a ceramic straightening brush–make it the ultimate tool for sleek, sexy hair.
$199 on Amazon $199.99 at Conair

 

You may also like:

Garnier Fructis Style Pure Clean Styling Gel – $6.28

Story continues below advertisement

FRAMAR Professional Wet Hair Brush – $14.96

Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap – $27.99

More from The Curator
