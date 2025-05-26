SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Here’s why you should include peptides in your beauty routine ASAP

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted May 26, 2025 10:00 pm
1 min read
three ships, drunk elephant, rhode, peptides View image in full screen
So, what are peptides exactly? Read on for the deets.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Of all the buzzy skincare ingredients that promise a plump, glow-y visage–think collagen, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid–peptides are emerging as a standout for their multitasking magic.

So, what exactly are peptides? In simple terms, they are short chains of amino acids–the building blocks of proteins like collagen and elastin–that help keep your skin firm and smooth. When applied topically, they send signals to your skin to kickstart its natural repair processes, boosting collagen production and reinforcing the skin barrier. Translation: fewer fine lines, improved texture and a complexion that looks a little more alive–all thanks to one hero ingredient.

Even better–peptides are now making waves in hair care, too, promoting growth and strength via microcirculation.

If peptides haven’t yet found a spot in your routine, consider this your cue. Ahead, eight peptide-infused beauty picks that deserve a spot on your vanity.

 

The coveted lippie

rhode peptide lip treatment
Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment
For a perfectly glazed pout, opt for this cult-favourite lip treatment in yummy vanilla. Its dreamy formula envelops lips in nourishing peptides that deliver ample hydration from day to night.
$27 at Rhode

 

The firming eye masks

Three Ships Off Duty Sea Algae + Bio-Peptide Smoothing Eye Masks
These biodegradable hydrogel eye masks brighten and hydrate in just ten minutes. Powered by bio-peptides and sea algae, they smooth fine lines while plumping and conditioning delicate under-eyes. Even better? They dissolve in hot water for guilt-free disposal.
$44 on Amazon
The skin-loving bronzer

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi™ Bronzing Drops with Peptides
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Bronzing Drops with Peptides
These tried-and-true peptide bronzing drops double as a skin barrier saviour. Courtesy of elasticity-boosting peptides, they leave your complexion both radiant and resilient.
$53 at Sephora

 

The sculpting face cream

Olay Collagen Peptide 24 MAX Face Moisturizer Cream
This fast-absorbing face cream delivers plump, supple skin with a serious peptide punch. It boasts anti-aging benefits and leaves skin visibly firmer over time.
$34.97 on Amazon (was $45.99) $42.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart
You may also like:

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion – $15.98

Maybelline Lash Sensational Firework Mascara – $12.96

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask – $29.99

 

The smoothing face serum

More Recommendations
Paula’s Choice Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster Serum
Infused with six pro-collagen peptides, this game-changing formula firms and smooths skin in just 15 minutes. Amino acids and hyaluronic acid work beneath the surface to plump and lift, revealing fewer wrinkles and unparalleled radiance.
$84 on Amazon $84 at Sephora
The lash and brow reviver

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum
The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum
This peptide-powered serum boosts the look of fuller, healthier lashes and brows in as little as four weeks. With 11 active ingredients–including four peptide complexes–it nourishes, strengthens and supports visible density.
$18.60 at Sephora

 

The perfecting primer

Beautyblender BOOST™ 18-Hour Firming & Smoothing Peptide + Ceramide Primer
Beautyblender BOOST 18-Hour Firming & Smoothing Peptide + Ceramide Primer
This cooling sorbet primer grips makeup for up to 18 hours while delivering 24-hour hydration. Powered by firming peptides, ceramides and mimosa flower extract, it provides a perfectly plumped base before makeup application.
$39.50 at Sephora
The hair care hero

Coco & Eve Boost Therapy Tripeptide Hair Density Serum
This tripeptide-charged serum delivers fuller, stronger strands fast. Powered by Redensyl, Procapil and caffeine, it supports scalp health and visibly boosts density with every drop.
$45.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

e.l.f. Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray – $12.97

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask – $32.49

Sacheu Lip Liner Stay-N – Peel Off Lip Stain – $16

