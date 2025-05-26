Here’s why you should include peptides in your beauty routine ASAP

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Of all the buzzy skincare ingredients that promise a plump, glow-y visage–think collagen, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid–peptides are emerging as a standout for their multitasking magic.
So, what exactly are peptides? In simple terms, they are short chains of amino acids–the building blocks of proteins like collagen and elastin–that help keep your skin firm and smooth. When applied topically, they send signals to your skin to kickstart its natural repair processes, boosting collagen production and reinforcing the skin barrier. Translation: fewer fine lines, improved texture and a complexion that looks a little more alive–all thanks to one hero ingredient.
Even better–peptides are now making waves in hair care, too, promoting growth and strength via microcirculation.
If peptides haven’t yet found a spot in your routine, consider this your cue. Ahead, eight peptide-infused beauty picks that deserve a spot on your vanity.
These biodegradable hydrogel eye masks brighten and hydrate in just ten minutes. Powered by bio-peptides and sea algae, they smooth fine lines while plumping and conditioning delicate under-eyes. Even better? They dissolve in hot water for guilt-free disposal.
Infused with six pro-collagen peptides, this game-changing formula firms and smooths skin in just 15 minutes. Amino acids and hyaluronic acid work beneath the surface to plump and lift, revealing fewer wrinkles and unparalleled radiance.
This peptide-powered serum boosts the look of fuller, healthier lashes and brows in as little as four weeks. With 11 active ingredients–including four peptide complexes–it nourishes, strengthens and supports visible density.
This cooling sorbet primer grips makeup for up to 18 hours while delivering 24-hour hydration. Powered by firming peptides, ceramides and mimosa flower extract, it provides a perfectly plumped base before makeup application.
