Here’s why you should include peptides in your beauty routine ASAP

Of all the buzzy skincare ingredients that promise a plump, glow-y visage–think collagen, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid–peptides are emerging as a standout for their multitasking magic.

So, what exactly are peptides? In simple terms, they are short chains of amino acids–the building blocks of proteins like collagen and elastin–that help keep your skin firm and smooth. When applied topically, they send signals to your skin to kickstart its natural repair processes, boosting collagen production and reinforcing the skin barrier. Translation: fewer fine lines, improved texture and a complexion that looks a little more alive–all thanks to one hero ingredient.

Even better–peptides are now making waves in hair care, too, promoting growth and strength via microcirculation.

If peptides haven’t yet found a spot in your routine, consider this your cue. Ahead, eight peptide-infused beauty picks that deserve a spot on your vanity.

The coveted lippie

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment For a perfectly glazed pout, opt for this cult-favourite lip treatment in yummy vanilla. Its dreamy formula envelops lips in nourishing peptides that deliver ample hydration from day to night. $27 at Rhode

The firming eye masks

Three Ships Off Duty Sea Algae + Bio-Peptide Smoothing Eye Masks These biodegradable hydrogel eye masks brighten and hydrate in just ten minutes. Powered by bio-peptides and sea algae, they smooth fine lines while plumping and conditioning delicate under-eyes. Even better? They dissolve in hot water for guilt-free disposal. $44 on Amazon

The skin-loving bronzer

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Bronzing Drops with Peptides These tried-and-true peptide bronzing drops double as a skin barrier saviour. Courtesy of elasticity-boosting peptides, they leave your complexion both radiant and resilient. $53 at Sephora

The sculpting face cream

The smoothing face serum

Paula’s Choice Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster Serum Infused with six pro-collagen peptides, this game-changing formula firms and smooths skin in just 15 minutes. Amino acids and hyaluronic acid work beneath the surface to plump and lift, revealing fewer wrinkles and unparalleled radiance. $84 on Amazon $84 at Sephora

The lash and brow reviver

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum This peptide-powered serum boosts the look of fuller, healthier lashes and brows in as little as four weeks. With 11 active ingredients–including four peptide complexes–it nourishes, strengthens and supports visible density. $18.60 at Sephora

The perfecting primer

Beautyblender BOOST 18-Hour Firming & Smoothing Peptide + Ceramide Primer This cooling sorbet primer grips makeup for up to 18 hours while delivering 24-hour hydration. Powered by firming peptides, ceramides and mimosa flower extract, it provides a perfectly plumped base before makeup application. $39.50 at Sephora

The hair care hero

Coco & Eve Boost Therapy Tripeptide Hair Density Serum This tripeptide-charged serum delivers fuller, stronger strands fast. Powered by Redensyl, Procapil and caffeine, it supports scalp health and visibly boosts density with every drop. $45.99 on Amazon

