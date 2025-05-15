The best acne treatments from Canadian brands we love

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Struggling with stubborn spots? You’re not alone. In Canada, women account for 75 per cent of adult acne cases—a reminder that no one is too old for breakouts. The upside? Acne care has come a long way since the days of dotting toothpaste on a pimple (aka the minty mess that never worked). Thankfully, our favourite Canadian skincare brands are stepping up their offerings for pimple-prone women across the nation and beyond. From a salicylic acid-powered cleanser to cutesy hydrocolloid pimple patches, rest assured, there’s a solution for every bothersome blemish. Ahead, eight breakout-fighting products that have you–and your skin–covered.

Nudestix Blemish Clarifying Gel Moisturizer We love Nudestix for their minimalist makeup, but this powerhouse gel moisturizer deserves the spotlight too. With acne-fighting salicylic acid, brightening niacinamide and calming cica, it leaves skin clear and redness-free for the perfect skin base. $32 at Nudestix

Story continues below advertisement

Three Ships Refresh Cleanser with Papaya + Salicylic Acid You might know Three Ships for their cult-fave biodegradable eye masks, but don’t sleep on this breakout-busting cleanser. Loaded with natural salicylic acid and papaya extract, it deep-cleans pores and gently exfoliates oily or combination skin in need of a reset. $30 on Amazon

Blume Meltdown Oil for Acne Prone Skin Blume’s breakout-fighting lineup is seriously impressive, and this targeted oil is no exception. Packed with clean, calming ingredients, it tackles active blemishes, fades stubborn scars and helps prevent future flare-ups–now that’s a triple threat we can get behind. $40.50 at Sephora

Grace & Stella Skin Rescue Hydrocolloid Covers No matter your skin concern–eye bags, dry skin, acne–Grace & Stella is here to save the day. These playful pimple patches don’t just look cute; they’re packed with tea tree and salicylic acid to help shrink spots fast. They’re skincare superheroes, in sticker form. $13.95 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Oxy Deep Pore Acne Vanishing Treatment – $7.18

Attitude Mineral Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide – $29.99

Murad Deep Relief Acne Treatment – $61

Manjula Face Oil Face oil–for acne? Yes, you read that right. Majula’s non-comedogenic formula is made for breakout-prone skin, with hand-picked ingredients that calm inflammation, balance oil and keep pores clear. The result? Hydrated, blemish-free skin–minus the greasiness. $85 at Manjulaessentials.com

The Ordinary The Acne Set If one product isn’t cutting it, it might be time to commit to a full routine. This three-step set from The Ordinary includes a cleanser, serum and moisturizer designed to target acne with the soothing, clarifying powers of beta glucan and salicylic acid. $18.60 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Skinfix Resurface+ AHA/BHA Niacinamide Exfoliating Pads If rough texture has you down, this leave-on exfoliant from Skinfix is your saviour. Packed with skin-loving AHAs and niacinamide, these pre-soaked pads smooth, brighten and refine pores. Bonus: You can use them on your face, neck and body. $61.02 on Amazon $68 at Sephora

Hypochlorous Acid All Natural Face and Skin Spray Here’s an ingredient you might not have heard of: hypochlorous acid. Naturally produced by your body, it’s a gentle but powerful ally for acne-prone skin–soothing redness and supporting your skin’s protective barrier with just a spritz. This E11ement formula happens to be a total game-changer. $18.95 on Amazon

You may also like:

Sun Bum Sunscreen Lip Balm – SPF 30 – $4.49

Story continues below advertisement

Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover – $27.19

TheraFace LED Mask – $799.10