Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sometimes, the smallest gifts make the biggest impression–and that’s precisely why we all love a good stocking stuffer. Whether you’re shopping for the person who loves a signature scent, the one who never goes anywhere without their favourite tech or someone who appreciates a little everyday luxury, there’s plenty of inspiration to be found beyond candy and gift cards. These stocking stuffers for men and women–from brands like Stanley, Coach, Apple and more–prove that thoughtful gifts don’t have to take up much room. Read on for 16 little finds they’ll be thrilled to receive.

Stocking stuffers for women

Merit New Wave L’Extrait de Parfum Meet her next “What are you wearing?” fragrance. Bright pink pepper and honeyed florals unfold into warm woods, incense and musk for a rich, spicy new scent that lingers beautifully. $125 at Merit

Story continues below advertisement

Birks Dare to Dream Yellow Gold and Sterling Silver Link Bracelet Crafted in sterling silver with a single 18-karat yellow gold link, its sculptural silhouette serves modern charm bracelet vibes. And the best part? It’ll never tarnish. $1,800 at Birks

Diptyque Baies (Berries) Scented Candle This iconic candle blends notes of blackcurrant berries and rose for an ambient, Parisian-inspired holiday home fragrance. $105 at Holt Renfrew

Essential Card Holder Wallet In Loved Leather A petite leather accessory with plenty of personality, this Coach card holder is crafted from glovetanned leather with a special rub-off treatment that gives it more character with time. Four card slots, a bill compartment and a detachable card case with an expandable zip pocket make it a clever little companion for everyday errands. $150 at Coach

Story continues below advertisement

Women's Ruffle Rib Half Calf Socks Courtesy of their sweet ruffled edge, these Bombas socks are sure to bring a playful finishing touch to her everyday outfits. Made with a soft Supima cotton blend, they also feature hidden arch support for a comfortable, foot-hugging fit. $26 at Bombas

Shea Butter Hand Balm Practically a stocking stuffer staple, this luxe L’Occitane hand balm is just the thing for winter-weary hands. Formulated with 25 per cent shea butter, its rich, melting texture helps nourish, soften and protect dry skin–Canadian winters don’t stand a chance. $55 at L'Occitane

Kobo Libra Colour eReader For the avid reader who always has a book on the go, this Kobo is a gift worth getting excited about. Its full-colour display brings book covers, graphic novels, illustrations and annotations to life, while the ergonomic design includes page-turn buttons and customizable font sizes. It’s also waterproof, offers 32GB of storage for thousands of titles and boasts weeks of battery life. $289.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Mane Double Take Dual Sided Detangling and Smooth Hair Brush A clever little addition to her beauty bag, this travel-size Mane brush does double duty. One side features metal pins for gently detangling knots, while the boar-blend bristles on the other help smooth strands and boost shine. The best part? It’s suitable for all hair types. $28 at Sephora

You may also like:

Kitsch Ice Roller for Face & Eye Puffiness – $24.99

Wave Phone Case – $19.99

FRAMAR Big Claw Clips – $14.99

Stocking stuffers for men

Dolce&Gabbana The One For Men Eau de Toilette A new signature scent is always a welcome surprise. Dolce&Gabbana’s The One For Men is a warm, spicy fragrance that opens with grapefruit, coriander and basil before giving way to cardamom and ginger. A deeper base of tobacco, amber and cedarwood rounds things out. $153 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Apple AirTag For the guy who’s always ready to leave–once they find their keys. An Apple AirTag helps them keep tabs on an everyday essential through the Find My app, with a straightforward one-tap setup using their iPhone or iPad. Small enough for a stocking, useful enough to earn a very enthusiastic thank-you. $34.98 on Amazon (was $38.99)

MANSCAPED® The Lawn Mower® 3.0 PLUS Groin & Body Hair Trimmer For the guy who appreciates a little extra attention to his grooming routine, this trimmer is a thoughtful upgrade. Its rounded ceramic SkinSafe blade is designed to help reduce nicks and cuts, while two adjustable comb attachments offer trimming lengths from 2–12 mm. Waterproof for use in the shower, it also features a built-in LED light and up to 60 minutes of runtime per charge. $99.99 on Amazon

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 If he has a habit of making a coffee, getting distracted and remembering it an hour later, meet their new favourite mug. This self-heating Ember keeps drinks warm for up to 80 minutes, or all day when it’s sitting on its charging coaster. $143.82 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds For the guy who always has a playlist, podcast or audiobook queued up, these JBL earbuds are the perfect addition to his everyday lineup. Compact and comfortable, they deliver rich Deep Bass Sound through 8mm drivers, with an ergonomic fit made for longer listening sessions. The charging case brings total battery life to 32 hours, while a quick 10-minute charge adds another two hours of playback. $44.98 on Amazon (was $99.98)

GOLDEN HOUR Men's Watch This sleek timepiece is the ultimate stylish gift for the man in your life. Its sharp-looking silver encasement is guaranteed to elevate any outfit. $58.99 on Amazon (was $223.96)

Classic Ball Cap Wash Made for busy days, this soft, breathable cotton cap is perfect year-round. With a moisture-wicking sweatband and adjustable closure for a custom fit, it’s a comfortable accessory he’ll reach for again and again. $38 at Lululemon

Story continues below advertisement

Stanley Classic Easy Fill Wide Mouth Flask 8 oz For the guy who likes a well-made everyday accessory, this Stanley flask is a handsome little find. Its slim, 8-ounce design slips easily into a pocket or bag, while durable stainless steel construction and a hinged, leak-resistant cap make it an ideal companion for weekends away. $50.55 on Amazon (was $54.37)

You may also like:

Lamicall Foldable Phone Stand – $15.99

SAXX Underwear Co. Men’s Underwear – $46.95

Titleist 2025 Pro V1x Golf Balls – $74.99