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Winter dressing is all about the little details, and the right accessories can make even the coldest days a bit more enjoyable. Think chunky scarves, fluffy earmuffs, soft knits and warm leather gloves that are as good-looking as they are practical. We’ve rounded up cold-weather finds from Aritzia, Quince and Uniqlo, plus a few other favourites to keep close when the temperature dips.

The Super Puff Rib Tall Cuffed Beanie A good beanie is a winter wardrobe staple, and this wool-and-cashmere knit from Aritzia is one you’ll want to reach for on repeat when the temperature drops. $68 at Aritzia

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Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves These sleek lambskin leather gloves are lined with 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere to keep your hands warm, with touchscreen-friendly fingertips for using your phone on the go. $65 at Quince

Fluffy Winter Earmuffs These adorable fluffy earmuffs are just begging to be included in your cute ice-skating outfits. Practical and foldable so you can throw it into any purse for compact carrying. $11.69 on Amazon

Women's Suede Fluff Scuff Slipper A plush shearling lining, memory foam cushioning and soft camel suede exterior make these scuff slippers a toasty gift for someone who deserves a little extra comfort. $155 at Bombas

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HEATTECH Socks Thin enough to layer under boots but warm enough for chilly days, Uniqlo’s heattech socks use heat-retaining fabric and a roomy ankle for a comfortable fit. $9.90 at Uniqlo

(Premium) Large Chunky Scarf For those extra-cold days, this oversized scarf is big enough to bundle up in, with a soft cashmere-like feel and plenty of room to wrap around your neck. $13.84 on Amazon

Beige faux-fur headband Leopard print is having a moment, and this plush faux-fur headband is a fun way to work the trend into your winter wardrobe while keeping your ears warm on chilly days. $59 at Simons

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Thermajohn Long Johns for Men – $25.99

Electric Heat Pad – $29.99

MuroMucci Heated Scarf – $39.99

Women’s Down Heated Jacket – $199.99