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Winter dressing is all about the little details, and the right accessories can make even the coldest days a bit more enjoyable. Think chunky scarves, fluffy earmuffs, soft knits and warm leather gloves that are as good-looking as they are practical. We’ve rounded up cold-weather finds from Aritzia, Quince and Uniqlo, plus a few other favourites to keep close when the temperature dips.
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