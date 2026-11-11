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The Curator

Winter accessories to keep you warm all season

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted November 11, 2026 8:00 pm
1 min read
We’ve rounded up cold-weather finds from Aritzia, Quince and Uniqlo, plus a few other favourites to keep close when the temperature dips. View image in full screen
We’ve rounded up cold-weather finds from Aritzia, Quince and Uniqlo, plus a few other favourites to keep close when the temperature dips.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Winter dressing is all about the little details, and the right accessories can make even the coldest days a bit more enjoyable. Think chunky scarves, fluffy earmuffs, soft knits and warm leather gloves that are as good-looking as they are practical. We’ve rounded up cold-weather finds from Aritzia, Quince and Uniqlo, plus a few other favourites to keep close when the temperature dips.

 

The Super Puff Rib Tall Cuffed Beanie
A good beanie is a winter wardrobe staple, and this wool-and-cashmere knit from Aritzia is one you’ll want to reach for on repeat when the temperature drops.
$68 at Aritzia
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Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves
These sleek lambskin leather gloves are lined with 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere to keep your hands warm, with touchscreen-friendly fingertips for using your phone on the go.
$65 at Quince

 

Fluffy Winter Earmuffs
These adorable fluffy earmuffs are just begging to be included in your cute ice-skating outfits. Practical and foldable so you can throw it into any purse for compact carrying.
$11.69 on Amazon

 

Women's Suede Fluff Scuff Slipper
A plush shearling lining, memory foam cushioning and soft camel suede exterior make these scuff slippers a toasty gift for someone who deserves a little extra comfort.
$155 at Bombas
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HEATTECH Socks
Thin enough to layer under boots but warm enough for chilly days, Uniqlo’s heattech socks use heat-retaining fabric and a roomy ankle for a comfortable fit.
$9.90 at Uniqlo

 

(Premium) Large Chunky Scarf
For those extra-cold days, this oversized scarf is big enough to bundle up in, with a soft cashmere-like feel and plenty of room to wrap around your neck.
$13.84 on Amazon

 

Beige faux-fur headband
Leopard print is having a moment, and this plush faux-fur headband is a fun way to work the trend into your winter wardrobe while keeping your ears warm on chilly days.
$59 at Simons
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You may also like:

Thermajohn Long Johns for Men – $25.99

Electric Heat Pad – $29.99

MuroMucci Heated Scarf – $39.99

Women’s Down Heated Jacket – $199.99

 

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