The Curator

The best winter boots for all ages

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted October 27, 2025 9:00 pm
1 min read
Styles that keep your look grounded in all the right ways. View image in full screen
Styles that keep your look grounded in all the right ways.
Winter is almost here, and with it, the boots that make braving the cold feel easy. From UGG’s plush shearling-lined styles to Bogs’ snow-ready lace-ups and The North Face’s weatherproof trail designs, this season’s lineup blends comfort and cold-defying performance with statement-making style. Whether you’re heading out for a frosty coffee run, navigating a slushy commute or strolling through a holiday market, these are the pairs that will keep your look grounded in all the right ways.

 

Best winter boots for women

DREAM PAIRS Women's Winter Snow Boots
A dependable cold-weather classic. With plush faux-fur lining, waterproof protection and a sturdy rubber sole, these boots keep feet warm and dry without skimping on style—perfect for snowy strolls or weekend errands.
$56.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)
Sorel Joan of Arctic Women's Waterproof Boot
With luxe waterproof suede, a tall lace-up shaft and rugged sole, these boots bring refined polish to snow-day practicality.
$270 at Sorel

 

UGG Women's Classic Mini II
An icon for a reason. This cozy ankle boot pairs UGG’s signature sheepskin lining with a water-repellent finish and lightweight sole for the perfect mix of warmth and wear-anywhere ease.
Buy on Amazon $190 at UGG

 

 

Best winter boots for men

The North Face Men’s Chilkat V Lace Waterproof Boots
Built for blizzards but sleek enough for city streets, these insulated lace-ups combine waterproof leather with high-traction soles for unbeatable grip and warmth when temperatures drop.
$179.99 at The North Face
Kamik Lawrence M
Value meets winter-ready performance. Tough rubberised sole meets waterproof upper in a straightforward style that works with dark denim and a parka—without looking like mountain gear.
$89.99 at Kamik

 

NORTIV 8 Men's Waterproof Hiking Winter Snow Boots
Rugged, reliable and budget-friendly, these insulated hiking boots offer solid traction and all-day comfort. Whether you’re shovelling the driveway or trekking through snow, they’ve got you covered.
$85.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Rechargeable Hand Warmers – $36.99

Women’s Long Winter Down Coat – $79.99

Men’s Windproof Winter Jacket – $89.99

 

Best winter boots for teens

Fur Lined Winter Boots
Equal parts cozy and cute, these faux-fur lined boots are built for warmth and all-day wear. The lace-up design keeps things secure, while the soft lining feels like a hug for your feet.
$53.19 on Amazon (was $55.99)
More Recommendations

 

Native Fitzsimmons Venture Boot
For the fashion-savvy teen who still needs snow-ready utility, this boot blends modern design, waterproofing and easy-going vibes. A great bridge between street style and winter function.
$170 at Native Shoes

 

UGG Women's Tazzelle
A cozy twist on the viral platform silhouette, the Tazzelle offers UGG’s signature warmth with a soft suede upper and elevated sole—perfect for slipping on between classes or weekend plans.
$175 at UGG

 

 

Best winter boots for kids

Kamik Snobuster 1
Ready for snow days and slushy sidewalks alike, these lightweight boots keep feet dry with waterproof rubber shells and an adjustable snow collar that seals in warmth.
$59.98 on Amazon
DREAM PAIRS Kids Winter Boots
Built for adventure, these playful boots feature cozy insulation, easy-on hook-and-loop straps, and sturdy traction for slippery playgrounds and backyard snow forts.
$44.99 on Amazon

 

Bogs Snow Shell Kids’ Solid
Bright colours, waterproof build, and a tall shaft that says “bring on the snowbanks.” A boot that can handle real winter play and still look fun.
$80 at BOGS

 

You may also like:

6 Pairs Kids Warm Magic Gloves – $11.80

Kids’ Ear Muffs – $15.49

Boy’s Winter Jacket – $59.99

