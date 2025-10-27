The best winter boots for all ages

Send this page to someone via email

Winter is almost here, and with it, the boots that make braving the cold feel easy. From UGG’s plush shearling-lined styles to Bogs’ snow-ready lace-ups and The North Face’s weatherproof trail designs, this season’s lineup blends comfort and cold-defying performance with statement-making style. Whether you’re heading out for a frosty coffee run, navigating a slushy commute or strolling through a holiday market, these are the pairs that will keep your look grounded in all the right ways.

Best winter boots for women

DREAM PAIRS Women's Winter Snow Boots A dependable cold-weather classic. With plush faux-fur lining, waterproof protection and a sturdy rubber sole, these boots keep feet warm and dry without skimping on style—perfect for snowy strolls or weekend errands. $56.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Sorel Joan of Arctic Women's Waterproof Boot With luxe waterproof suede, a tall lace-up shaft and rugged sole, these boots bring refined polish to snow-day practicality. $270 at Sorel

UGG Women's Classic Mini II An icon for a reason. This cozy ankle boot pairs UGG’s signature sheepskin lining with a water-repellent finish and lightweight sole for the perfect mix of warmth and wear-anywhere ease. Buy on Amazon $190 at UGG

Best winter boots for men

The North Face Men’s Chilkat V Lace Waterproof Boots Built for blizzards but sleek enough for city streets, these insulated lace-ups combine waterproof leather with high-traction soles for unbeatable grip and warmth when temperatures drop. $179.99 at The North Face

Kamik Lawrence M Value meets winter-ready performance. Tough rubberised sole meets waterproof upper in a straightforward style that works with dark denim and a parka—without looking like mountain gear. $89.99 at Kamik

NORTIV 8 Men's Waterproof Hiking Winter Snow Boots Rugged, reliable and budget-friendly, these insulated hiking boots offer solid traction and all-day comfort. Whether you’re shovelling the driveway or trekking through snow, they’ve got you covered. $85.99 on Amazon

Best winter boots for teens

Fur Lined Winter Boots Equal parts cozy and cute, these faux-fur lined boots are built for warmth and all-day wear. The lace-up design keeps things secure, while the soft lining feels like a hug for your feet. $53.19 on Amazon (was $55.99)

Native Fitzsimmons Venture Boot For the fashion-savvy teen who still needs snow-ready utility, this boot blends modern design, waterproofing and easy-going vibes. A great bridge between street style and winter function. $170 at Native Shoes

UGG Women's Tazzelle A cozy twist on the viral platform silhouette, the Tazzelle offers UGG’s signature warmth with a soft suede upper and elevated sole—perfect for slipping on between classes or weekend plans. $175 at UGG

Best winter boots for kids

Kamik Snobuster 1 Ready for snow days and slushy sidewalks alike, these lightweight boots keep feet dry with waterproof rubber shells and an adjustable snow collar that seals in warmth. $59.98 on Amazon

DREAM PAIRS Kids Winter Boots Built for adventure, these playful boots feature cozy insulation, easy-on hook-and-loop straps, and sturdy traction for slippery playgrounds and backyard snow forts. $44.99 on Amazon

Bogs Snow Shell Kids’ Solid Bright colours, waterproof build, and a tall shaft that says “bring on the snowbanks.” A boot that can handle real winter play and still look fun. $80 at BOGS

