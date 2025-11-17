Best stocking stuffer ideas for kids and adults of all ages

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking for the best stocking stuffers for kids and adults? This year, make every little gift count with a thoughtful mix of fun surprises, practical essentials, and cozy, pampering treats that bring joy to all ages. From tiny toys and sensory goodies to everyday must-haves and clever gadgets, there’s something here for everyone on your list. Read on to discover the perfect picks to fill your stockings and make your holiday extra festive.

Electric Candle Lighter This electric candle lighter is a perfect stocking stuffer — rechargeable, flameless, and safe. Perfect to pair with your holiday candles. $15.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Grace & Stella Award Winning Under Eye Patches Grace & Stella under eye patches are the perfect little treat to toss into a stocking — a fun, self-care surprise for refreshed, bright eyes. $19.95 on Amazon

eos Holiday Collection Lip Balm Looking for a yummy little holiday gift that slips into any stocking? Here’s the perfect pick: this trio set from eos featuring flavours Sugar Plum Spritz, Candy Apple, and Candy Cane Swirl. This limited‑edition set comes with holiday stickers and uses sustainably sourced shea butter, coconut oil, and jojoba oil for soft, hydrated lips all day. $9.97 at Walmart

Band-Aid Kids Adhesive Bandages These Paw Patrol Band-Aid Kids Adhesive Bandages make a fun and practical stocking stuffer, with 20 sterile bandages in assorted sizes and designs featuring favourite characters. $5.47 at Walmart

Story continues below advertisement

Christmas Tree Snap Builders These wooden building blocks make an adorable stocking stuffer and fun holiday activity for little ones. Comes with 12 colourful wooden decorations including candy canes, stockings, stars, gingerbread men, presents, and more. Plus, it’s a toy doubles as a festive decoration once built. $19.99 on Amazon

Plush ear muffs These cozy ivory earmuffs make the perfect little stocking stuffer to brighten someone’s winter. Made from soft polyester plush. $29.00 at Simons

Colgate Cavity Protection Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste Give them the gift of great teeth. These Colgate toothpaste packs make great stocking stuffers for the whole family. $5.97 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

12 PCS Hair Clips Keep hair stylishly in place this holiday—these 12 versatile clips in natural tones make a fun and fashionable stocking stuffer for every woman or girl on your list. $14.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Porcelain Fluted Mugs – $35.99

Rattan Round Place Mats – $49.99

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Insulated Tumbler – $59

Shark Handheld Vacuum – $92.99