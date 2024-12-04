Menu



The Curator

The best gingerbread house kits for the whole family

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted December 4, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Fun to build and even sweeter to enjoy. View image in full screen
Fun to build and even sweeter to enjoy.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Get ready to create sweet memories this holiday season with the best gingerbread house kits! Whether you’re looking for a classic build or something more unique, these kits offer everything you need to bring your festive masterpiece to life. With colourful candies, easy-to-follow instructions, and delicious designs, building your perfect gingerbread house has never been more fun or foolproof.

 

Pre-Built Gingerbread House Kit
Not everyone has the patience for the intricacies of gingerbread home construction, and that’s completely okay! Decorating pre-made gingerbread homes can be just as fun and festive, letting you enjoy the creative holiday spirit without the stress. Try this one from Target and skip straight to the fun part – fully assembled and ready to be decorated.
$18.00 at Target
Story continues below advertisement

 

Hasbro Candy Land Gingerbread House Kit
Bring the magic of a classic board game to life with the Hasbro Candy Land Gingerbread House Kit. This whimsical kit is packed with gingerbread panels, colourful candy decorations, and icing “glue” to craft a sweet masterpiece that’s perfect for kids and adults alike.
$94.45 on Amazon

 

Oreo Build Your Own Cookie House Kit
Get ready to craft the sweetest holiday masterpiece with this Oreo cookie house kit—perfect for building and indulging! With all the pieces you need, including mini Oreos and colourful candies, it’s fun for all ages to create and snack on.
$21.29 on Amazon

 

Create-A-Treat E-Z Build Medium Gingerbread House Kit
This classic gingerbread house kit makes holiday crafting sweet and simple, with all the pieces ready to assemble and decorate. With colourful candies and icing included, it’s a fun, tasty way to bring everyone together for festive cheer and creative fun.
$29.9 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Santa's Donut Shop Gingerbread House Kit
Create a whimsical holiday treat with this adorable donut shop gingerbread house kit—a fun twist on the classic gingerbread house that’s perfect for donut lovers.
$12 at Target

 

KitKat Holiday Cabin Kit
With milk and white KitKat bars, Smarties, sprinkles, and icing included, this chocolate kit is the perfect way to spark creativity and holiday cheer without any baking fuss
$13.47 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Create-a-Treat Gingerbread Ginger Bread Train Kit
This holiday train kit brings unique festive fun to your family with a creative and delicious twist! Build and decorate a charming train — it’s a holiday activity that’s as delightful to make as it is to eat.
$35.05 on Amazon

 

Create-A-Treat E-Z Build Gingerbread Houses, Value 2-Pack
This gingerbread houses value pack doubles the holiday fun with two houses to decorate and enjoy. With pre-baked pieces, icing, and festive candies included, it’s a perfect activity for family bonding or a friendly decorating competition.
$48.47 on Amazon

 

Vegan + Gluten Free Gingerbread House Kit
This gingerbread house kit from Gold Belly is perfect for anyone looking to indulge in a sweet, allergen-friendly treat this holiday season. With its organic ingredients and a variety of sweet decorations, it’s the perfect way to create a festive masterpiece that everyone can enjoy​.
$111.96 on Gold Belly
Story continues below advertisement

 

Wilton Build it Yourself Mini Village Gingerbread Decorating Kit
Planning a gingerbread house-making holiday party? This kit from Wilton lets you create a charming holiday town with four unique gingerbread houses, perfect for festive fun with family and friends. With pre-baked panels and easy-to-follow assembly, decorating these mini homes is a sweet and creative way to celebrate the season.
$59.67 on Amazon

 

