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The Curator

The ultimate winter capsule wardrobe for 2026

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted November 11, 2026 1:43 pm
1 min read
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A few elevated wardrobe essentials might just wind up being the foundational favourites you didn’t know you needed. Whether you’re building a mini winter capsule to lean on in a multitude of ways, or you’re bolstering your existing arsenal – snappy, well thought separates will always reign supreme. And there’s still plenty of time before the official rush of party season begins. Time to take stock, and stock up.

 

Brunette the Label
So incredibly cool and beautifully detailed, this vegan bomber from Vancouver’s Brunette the Label is the definition of a cross-platform wow piece. I wear mine with sweats, a high-waisted column skirt, denim, trousers – everything.
$209 at Brunette the Label
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Amazon Essentials Womens Slim-Fit Tank
I appreciate the cheeky check on these high-waisted, well-priced strides by Contemporaine.
$15.84 on Amazon (was $19.8)

 

Charcoal-check pleated pant
This tobacco tone pairs nicely with denim, grey, merlot and ecru shades as well as pastels towards spring.
$125 at Simons

 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Faux Leather Motorcycle Jackets
This tobacco tone pairs nicely with denim, grey, merlot and ecru shades as well as pastels towards spring.
Buy on Amazon
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Zeagoo Women's Turtleneck Long Sleeve Top
This look may seem too safe or even sleepy – but don’t be fooled. All three of these closet separates are bonified wardrobe workhorses. And super slick, to boot.
$22.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

 

Supple faux-leather maxi skirt
This skirt is lightweight, flattering in the butt and floats between flips flops, kitten heels and a knee-high stacked Paris boot. Parfait.
$125 at Simons

 

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Hoops
I don’t know about you but a mid-sized gold hoop earring with a slick back and a turtleneck makes me feel like I’ve just jetted to NYC for dinner.
$18.95 on Amazon
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Generation Blazer - Crepette
In addition to its easy breezy drape, Aritzia’s Generation blazer comes in this perfect preppy shade of Admiral Blue. Not too inky, not too cobalt. Just right.
$248 at Aritzia

 

Leather Thin Belt
Tying a belt around your blazer or coat is such unexpected cool-girl flex. While I love this ropey lassoed version (giving Isabel Marant vibes), don’t forget to shop your own closet on this one, too.
$10.99 on Amazon (was $11.99)

 

WERFORU Women Leather Belt
As a good country girl, I appreciate the subtle cowgirl detailing on this gold-buckled city slicker.
$18.97 on Amazon (was $19.97)
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