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A few elevated wardrobe essentials might just wind up being the foundational favourites you didn’t know you needed. Whether you’re building a mini winter capsule to lean on in a multitude of ways, or you’re bolstering your existing arsenal – snappy, well thought separates will always reign supreme. And there’s still plenty of time before the official rush of party season begins. Time to take stock, and stock up.
So incredibly cool and beautifully detailed, this vegan bomber from Vancouver’s Brunette the Label is the definition of a cross-platform wow piece. I wear mine with sweats, a high-waisted column skirt, denim, trousers – everything.
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