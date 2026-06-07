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Health

Mission, B.C. ER services temporarily interrupted due to ‘staffing challenges’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2026 6:27 pm
1 min read
A man walks past the front doors of Mission Memorial Hospital in Mission, BC, Tuesday, May 20, 2003. View image in full screen
A man walks past the front doors of Mission Memorial Hospital in Mission, BC, Tuesday, May 20, 2003. CP PHOTO/Richard Lam
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Fraser Health says services at the emergency department of Mission Memorial Hospital will be temporarily interrupted due to “physician staffing challenges” until Monday morning.

Fraser Health says in a statement that the service interruption will last from 5 p.m. Sunday until Monday morning at 8 a.m.

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It says the measure means anyone already waiting to see a doctor at 5 p.m. will be seen before their shift ends at 11 p.m.

The health authority says nurses will still be on site to provide patients with basic care and also assist with potential transfers to another hospital for those in need of urgent care.

Fraser Health says it’s working with B.C. Emergency Health Services to direct patients to other facilities if they require a higher level of care.

Fraser Health says people with potentially life-threatening ailments such as chest pain, breathing difficulties or severe bleeding should call 911 and they’ll be taken to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

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