Will Smith slap: Actor hitting Chris Rock at Oscars prompts LAPD statement, flood of memes

The reverberations from actor Will Smith‘s slap at the Oscars continue to vibrate around the globe and on the internet.

The altercation — by most reports a real incident and not a staged one — occurred Sunday during the 94th Academy Awards broadcast when comedian Chris Rock, 57, made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting the award for Documentary Feature (won by Summer of Soul).

“Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it, all right?” Rock joked, referencing the 1997 film G.I. Jane starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy Seal candidate.

Pinkett Smith, 50, who has publicly spoken about her struggles with alopecia, was visibly unimpressed by the joke.

View image in full screen Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Smith, 53, walked onto the stage from his front-row seat and took a swing at Rock with an open palm, generating a loud smack. Smith walked back to his seat and shouted for Rock to leave Pinkett Smith alone. Rock replied that he was just making a G.I. Jane joke — and Smith yelled back at him a second time.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth!” Smith shouted, and the crowd hushed as it became clear this was no act. The auditorium was pin-drop silent.

During the commercial break, Smith was comforted by several other actors including Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper. It’s unclear where Rock went after the incident. As of this writing, he has not commented publicly.

View image in full screen Bradley Cooper comforts Will Smith during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday. Getty

A short time later, Will Smith won Best Actor for his work in the movie King Richard, and delivered an intense monologue that included an apology to his “fellow nominees.”

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said in his first remarks. He continued: “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people.”

Smith also shared what Washington told him: “At your highest moment, be careful because that’s when the devil comes for you.”

Ultimately, Smith apologized to the Academy and to his fellow nominees (but notably not directly to Rock).

“Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father,” Smith said. “But love will make you do crazy things.”

At the end of his speech, Smith joked that he hopes the Academy will invite him back.

Following the ceremony, Smith seemed no worse for wear as he celebrated with family and friends at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. The actor was seen waving his Best Actor trophy in the air as he rapped and danced along to a mash-up of his own songs, from Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It to Summertime.

Will Smith is at the #VanityFairOscarParty dancing with his Oscar to ‘Gettin Jiggy With It.’ pic.twitter.com/PvKrRICQEN — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 28, 2022

View image in full screen Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif. Getty

Two hours after the Oscars ceremony wrapped, the Academy took to Twitter to release a brief statement about the Smith-Rock incident.

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The LAPD also released a statement about the televised slap, sharing that Rock had not pressed charges.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” a representative for the LAPD said. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

The reactions of those in Hollywood were quite divided. For some, the incident was not just shocking or cringe-worthy, it was offensive. For others, Smith was well within his rights.

In a now-deleted tweet from Superbad and The 40-Year-Old Virgin director Judd Apatow, he condemned Smith’s actions.

“He [Smith] could have killed him. That’s pure out of control rage and violence,” he tweeted. “They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshman in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind.”

Will Smith said “Not Today”. A man big enough to absolutely floor him, slapped him softly enough that Chris barely moved, because he made fun of his wife’s alopecia on a world stage. Don’t say #protectBlackwomen for two years and then only condemn Will here. Come on… pic.twitter.com/6aTfKlNynN — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 28, 2022

We should never get to a place where we sit and watch a movie star hit someone on global television then, moments later, get a standing ovation while talking about love. #WillSmith #Oscars — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 28, 2022

Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.

Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 28, 2022

If you're a big enough star you can slap someone on live TV and casually sit down. Enjoy the rest of the ceremony. Win an award. Get a standing ovation. Kinda apologize but not really. Get another standing ovation and then have people defend you. America is amazing. #Oscars — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 28, 2022

'I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do.' 'I had to leave my chair I'll be honest with you, it cut me really deep.'@LiamPayne reacts to the dramatic moment Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife. pic.twitter.com/OGT4bA8jDi — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 28, 2022

Others criticized Smith for displaying “toxic masculinity.”

Seeing a lot of hot takes on what happened between Chris Rock and Will Smith at #Oscars and I GET IT. It is the most intense thing to ever happen on that stage. But the whole incident, from top to bottom, was toxic masculinity. Neither of those dudes are the good guy here. — Julie S. Lalonde (@JulieSLalonde) March 28, 2022

I’ll bet this husband really wanted to kick some ass last week after the disrespectful comments and insults directed at his wife last week. Instead of reacting, he comforted his wife and assured her that everything is okay. #Oscars #ToxicMasculinity #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/mBytxdd2I6 — Adrian L. Green (@AdrianLGreen) March 28, 2022

Regardless, as is usually the way with these things, social media is having a bit of fun at Smith and Rock’s expense, producing memes about the now-famous “Will Smith slap.” Even rapper 50 Cent got in on the fun.

Everyone who laughed at chris rock joke after he got smacked by will smith#Oscars #Oscar2022

pic.twitter.com/m9PZUq626d — Benji (@Cule_Ben) March 28, 2022

Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow? — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 28, 2022

BREAKING: Will Smith Being Sent to Live with Aunt and Uncle in Bel-Air — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) March 28, 2022

One thing’s for certain: No one will forget this Oscars ceremony anytime soon.

— With files from The Associated Press