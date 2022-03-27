Menu

Lifestyle

Oscars 2022: Best and worst-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted March 27, 2022 10:16 pm
Ariana DeBose View image in full screen
Ariana DeBose attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

The Oscars, with all of its glamour and high fashion, delivered again.

Hollywood’s A-list stars took to the red carpet ahead of the 94th Annual Academy Awards to show us the best looks that money can buy — and some that maybe should have been left on the rack.

This year, pinks, pastels, and florals dominated the carpet. It seems that Oscar attendees are rejecting the doom and gloom of two years of the pandemic (not to mention worsening climate change and international conflicts) by emerging into spring with colourful, rosy looks. Other natural colours like emerald greens and sky blues also got their moment.

Read more: Oscars 2022 winners: Complete list of this year’s Academy Awards

Deconstructed garments and cutouts were heavily featured, reflecting trends in high fashion that are reimagining how clothes interact with our bodies. Instead of revealing necklines or high slits, these trendy cutouts are barring the midriff, ribcage and back.

Story continues below advertisement

Menswear trends this year included imaginative tailoring and monochromatic looks (that aren’t just black!). Big double-breasted suits were a common sight on the red carpet and bold, bright colours drew our eye to some of the best-dressed men of the night.

Take a look at some of our favourite and least favourite looks.

Best Dressed

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Naomi Scott

Naomi Scott attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Zendaya

Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. View image in full screen
Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Lily James

Lily James attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
David Livingston/Getty Images

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Kodi Smit-McPhee attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Simu Liu

Simu Liu attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Renate Reinsve

Renate Reinsve attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Pawo Choyning Dorji

Pawo Choyning Dorji attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Venus Williams

Venus Williams attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sebastián Yatra

Sebastián Yatra attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Saniyya Sidney

Saniyya Sidney attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rickey Thompson

Rickey Thompson attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
David Livingston/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Bill Murray

Bill Murray attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jill Scott

Jill Scott attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
David Livingston/Getty Images

Tati Gabrielle

Tati Gabrielle attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Best Dressed Couple: Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Worst Dressed

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
David Livingston/Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mary Parent

Mary Parent attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sheila E.

Sheila E. attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Kevin Jonas

Kevin Jonas attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Eva Von Bahr

Eva Von Bahr attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Brad Goreski

Brad Goreski attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Maria Menounos

Maria Menounos attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Julia Vernon

Julia Vernon attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jessica Serfaty

Jessica Serfaty attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
