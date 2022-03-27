Oscars 2022: Best and worst-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

The Oscars, with all of its glamour and high fashion, delivered again.
Hollywood’s A-list stars took to the red carpet ahead of the 94th Annual Academy Awards to show us the best looks that money can buy — and some that maybe should have been left on the rack.
This year, pinks, pastels, and florals dominated the carpet. It seems that Oscar attendees are rejecting the doom and gloom of two years of the pandemic (not to mention worsening climate change and international conflicts) by emerging into spring with colourful, rosy looks. Other natural colours like emerald greens and sky blues also got their moment.
Deconstructed garments and cutouts were heavily featured, reflecting trends in high fashion that are reimagining how clothes interact with our bodies. Instead of revealing necklines or high slits, these trendy cutouts are barring the midriff, ribcage and back.
Story continues below advertisement
Menswear trends this year included imaginative tailoring and monochromatic looks (that aren’t just black!). Big double-breasted suits were a common sight on the red carpet and bold, bright colours drew our eye to some of the best-dressed men of the night.
Take a look at some of our favourite and least favourite looks.
Comments