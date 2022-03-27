Oscars 2022: Best and worst-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

Send this page to someone via email

The Oscars, with all of its glamour and high fashion, delivered again.

Hollywood’s A-list stars took to the red carpet ahead of the 94th Annual Academy Awards to show us the best looks that money can buy — and some that maybe should have been left on the rack.

This year, pinks, pastels, and florals dominated the carpet. It seems that Oscar attendees are rejecting the doom and gloom of two years of the pandemic (not to mention worsening climate change and international conflicts) by emerging into spring with colourful, rosy looks. Other natural colours like emerald greens and sky blues also got their moment.

Deconstructed garments and cutouts were heavily featured, reflecting trends in high fashion that are reimagining how clothes interact with our bodies. Instead of revealing necklines or high slits, these trendy cutouts are barring the midriff, ribcage and back.

Menswear trends this year included imaginative tailoring and monochromatic looks (that aren’t just black!). Big double-breasted suits were a common sight on the red carpet and bold, bright colours drew our eye to some of the best-dressed men of the night.

Take a look at some of our favourite and least favourite looks.

Best Dressed

Jessica Chastain

View image in full screen Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Naomi Scott

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Wesley Snipes

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Zendaya

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

View image in full screen Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Lily James

View image in full screen David Livingston/Getty Images

Kodi Smit-McPhee

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

View image in full screen Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Simu Liu

View image in full screen Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Renate Reinsve

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Pawo Choyning Dorji

View image in full screen Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Venus Williams

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sebastián Yatra

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Zuri Hall

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Saniyya Sidney

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rickey Thompson

View image in full screen Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Rita Moreno

View image in full screen David Livingston/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Bill Murray

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jill Scott

View image in full screen David Livingston/Getty Images

Tati Gabrielle

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Best Dressed Couple: Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

View image in full screen Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Worst Dressed

Amy Schumer

View image in full screen David Livingston/Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mary Parent

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Jacob Elordi

View image in full screen Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Mila Kunis

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sheila E.

View image in full screen Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Olivia Colman

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Kevin Jonas

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Eva Von Bahr

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Brad Goreski

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Maria Menounos

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Julia Vernon

View image in full screen Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jessica Serfaty

View image in full screen Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images