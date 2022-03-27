Oscars 2022 winners: Complete list of this year’s Academy Awards

Send this page to someone via email

After a challenging year for Hollywood and beyond, the Oscars ceremony will see a number of changes, both on-screen and behind the scenes.

The 94th Academy Awards will be hosted by three hosts — Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, many of the world’s biggest stars will be in attendance.

Among the award presenters are several actors, comedians and musicians, including Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Uma Thurman, Elliot Page, Samuel L. Jackson and Shawn Mendes.

The 94th Academy Awards got underway Sunday off-camera, with the first eight awards on the night being handed out at the Dolby Theatre before the start of the broadcast.

Presenters Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin announced the winners.

The first award went to Dune, for best sound. It was likely to be the first of several awards for Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic, which is favoured to win in many of the technical categories.

The Queen of Basketball, about the basketball great Lusia Harris, took best short documentary film. Its executive producers include Steph Curry and Shaquille O’Neal. The Long Goodbye, a blistering fictional short starring Riz Ahmed also won, as did The Windshield Wiper for best animated short.

This year, the Oscars also has an all-Black production team, signalling that the Academy’s desire to better enforce and highlight to diversity is being considered both in front of audiences and behind the scenes.

2022 saw the unveiling of a new Oscars Fan Favorite category, allowing the public to vote for their favourite movie of the year through the Twitter hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite or on the official Oscars Fan Favorite website. The winner of this category will not receive a real Oscar, but rather an unofficial accolade.

The 94th Academy Awards will, like the last two years, consider movies that were released to theatres and direct to streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

Leading the pack is Netflix’s The Power of the Dog with 12 nominations, the most of any film this year. Jane Campion is nominated for her direction of the film — she is also the only woman nominated in this category. Benedict Cumberbatch is nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of the rough and tumble cowboy Phil Burbank in The Power of the Dog.

Find a complete list of the nominees below. The winners will be updated live as the ceremony goes on.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of MacBeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

** WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Directing

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of MacBeth

West Side Story

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

** WINNER: Dune

King Richard

Power of the Dog

Tick Tick Boom!

International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Box Ballet

Robin Robin

** WINNER: The Windshield Wiper

Music (Original Song)

Be Alive

Dos Orugitas

Down to Joy

No Time to Die

Somehow You Do

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up

** WINNER: Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Sound

Belfast

** WINNER: Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

** WINNER: The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming to America

Cruella

Dune

** WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

** WINNER: The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Production Design

** WINNER: Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of MacBeth

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The 94th annual Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

— With files from The Associated Press