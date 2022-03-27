Oscars 2022 winners: Complete list of this year’s Academy Awards

After a challenging year for Hollywood and beyond, the Oscars ceremony will see a number of changes, both on-screen and behind the scenes.
The 94th Academy Awards will be hosted by three hosts — Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, many of the world’s biggest stars will be in attendance.
Among the award presenters are several actors, comedians and musicians, including Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Uma Thurman, Elliot Page, Samuel L. Jackson and Shawn Mendes.
The 94th Academy Awards got underway Sunday off-camera, with the first eight awards on the night being handed out at the Dolby Theatre before the start of the broadcast.
Presenters Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin announced the winners.
The first award went to Dune, for best sound. It was likely to be the first of several awards for Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic, which is favoured to win in many of the technical categories.
The Queen of Basketball, about the basketball great Lusia Harris, took best short documentary film. Its executive producers include Steph Curry and Shaquille O’Neal. The Long Goodbye, a blistering fictional short starring Riz Ahmed also won, as did The Windshield Wiper for best animated short.
This year, the Oscars also has an all-Black production team, signalling that the Academy’s desire to better enforce and highlight to diversity is being considered both in front of audiences and behind the scenes.
2022 saw the unveiling of a new Oscars Fan Favorite category, allowing the public to vote for their favourite movie of the year through the Twitter hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite or on the official Oscars Fan Favorite website. The winner of this category will not receive a real Oscar, but rather an unofficial accolade.
The 94th Academy Awards will, like the last two years, consider movies that were released to theatres and direct to streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.
Leading the pack is Netflix’s The Power of the Dog with 12 nominations, the most of any film this year. Jane Campion is nominated for her direction of the film — she is also the only woman nominated in this category. Benedict Cumberbatch is nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of the rough and tumble cowboy Phil Burbank in The Power of the Dog.
Find a complete list of the nominees below. The winners will be updated live as the ceremony goes on.
—
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of MacBeth
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
** WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Directing
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of MacBeth
West Side Story
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
** WINNER: Dune
King Richard
Power of the Dog
Tick Tick Boom!
International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Box Ballet
Robin Robin
** WINNER: The Windshield Wiper
Music (Original Song)
Be Alive
Dos Orugitas
Down to Joy
No Time to Die
Somehow You Do
Music (Original Score)
Don’t Look Up
** WINNER: Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Sound
Belfast
** WINNER: Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
** WINNER: The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming to America
Cruella
Dune
** WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
** WINNER: The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Production Design
** WINNER: Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of MacBeth
West Side Story
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
—
The 94th annual Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
— With files from The Associated Press
