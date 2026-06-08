Vancouver bars, restaurants ready for FIFA fans as police prepare for any hooligans

More than 100 Vancouver bars and restaurants are extending their liquor service hours during the FIFA World Cup.
Granville Street is now closed to buses and vehicles through July 26 for the World Cup pedestrian zone.
B.C.’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulations Branch says 93 applications to permanently extend liquor service hours in Vancouver were approved, along with 28 that can temporarily extend hours during the World Cup.
Vancouver police said up to 50 extra officers could be assigned to the city’s entertainment district on match days and on Friday and Saturday nights.
“We’ve been doing preparations for months, we’ve been educating our members, we’ve been having additional courses about soccer hooliganism,” Sgt. Adam Donaldson with the Vancouver Police Department said.
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“We don’t expect too much, but we are prepared for it. It’s the Granville entertainment district; there’s a lot of hooliganism regularly.”
Many bars and restaurants are putting up patios during the Granville Street traffic closure and the B.C. government said 44 temporary extensions of a licensed area were granted for FIFA.
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