Recipe: Uni Linguine Alfredo

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Fanny Bay Oyster Bar and Shellfish Market

Executive Chef Alex Guido

Uni Linguine Alfredo

Uni Cream Sauce

· 2 liters heavy cream (plus 1 cup for reheating finished sauce)

· 1 tsp olive oil

· ½ lb. Sliced shallots

· 1 tbsp minced garlic

· 1 sprig chopped thyme

· 1 cup white wine

· 2 trays Uni

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· Salt to taste

Yield: about 2 liters of finished sauce

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Other

· 500g Linguine noodle (cooked in salted boiling water for about 8 minutes)

· 500g Dungeness crab meat

· Smoked Kelp Flakes for garnish

· Drizzle extra virgin oil to finish

· picked parsley for garnish

Recipe Yield: about 5 to 6 portions of finished dish.

Method

1. In a large heavy-bottomed pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the sliced shallots and cook gently until softened without browning, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the minced garlic and chopped thyme, then cook for 1 minute until fragrant.

2. Pour in the white wine and simmer until reduced by about half.

3. Add the heavy cream and bring to a gentle simmer. Cook slowly, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is reduced and lightly thickened.

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4. Add the uni and blend the sauce until smooth. Return to low heat, season with salt to taste, and hold warm. If needed, loosen the finished sauce with the reserved 1 cup of cream when reheating.

5. Cook the linguine in well-salted boiling water for about 8 minutes, or until al dente. Drain well.

6. In a large pan or pot, combine the hot uni cream sauce with the cooked linguine and gently toss to coat evenly. Fold in the Dungeness crab meat carefully so the crab stays in pieces.

7. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. If the sauce is too thick, add a small amount of hot water or extra cream to reach the desired consistency.

8. Divide among serving bowls and finish with smoked kelp flakes, picked parsley, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Serve immediately.