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A federal lawsuit against Selena Gomez and the co-founders of her mental health startup, Wondermind, has been voluntarily dismissed.

In August, Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, were accused of allegedly deceiving investors of their mental health startup Wondermind to continue funding the company, according to legal documents obtained and viewed by Global News.

Weeks later, Gomez asked a federal judge to dismiss the fraud claims against her after she was accused in a lawsuit by investors who say she failed to fulfil her duties to build and promote her mental health startup.

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In a new filing, viewed and obtained by Global News, the plaintiffs said they were “voluntarily” dismissing their lawsuit “in its entirety, with prejudice.”

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Gomez’s lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart told Variety that the 34-year-old singer “is pleased by the dismissal of the case in its entirety and looks forward to moving forward.”

In August, Gomez’s lawyers asked a judge to dismiss Gomez from the lawsuit and said she should have never been dragged into the case in the first place.

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Gomez’s lawyer previously shared a statement with Rolling Stone, calling the claims against her “completely meritless if not frivolous.”

“The notion that Selena engaged in ‘fraud’ or any other wrongdoing is absurd—and in addition to filing our motion we are exploring other avenues of relief for Ms. Gomez including sanctions against plaintiffs for improperly including her,” Rosengart added.

In the motion, the singer’s lawyers reportedly said that the plaintiffs’ “vague, generalized, and contradictory allegations concerning Selena Gomez demonstrate that Ms. Gomez could not possible have engaged in any ‘fraud’ (she did not), is not liable to Plaintiffs (she is not) and, as a matter of law, must be dismissed from the lawsuit.”

The filing also reportedly stated that Gomez “did not communicate with Plaintiffs, was not involved in Wondermind, Inc.’s (the ‘Company’) securities offerings, and was not in a position to control the acts and communications of the Company.”

Wondermind was co-founded by Gomez, Teefey and Daniella Pierson in November 2021 and claims to share “doable ways to put your mental fitness first every day,” according to the website.

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In the motion to dismiss, Gomez’s legal team reportedly said that while the Wizards of Waverly Place actor “agreed to support her mother Mandy Teefey” and invested in Wondermind, she “never agreed to and did not mange” the company.

The lawsuit filed in August accused Wondermind and the founders of falsely representing the company’s “infrastructure, leadership, and resources necessary for the Company to launch into a profitable, one-of-its-kind mental health and wellness platform.”

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The suit also claimed that the defendants told the plaintiff’s three things, including that Gomez would be “actively building the Company as its head of marketing,” that Pierson was “a $200 million executive whose prior businesses generated $40 million a year and who had already secured institutional employer partnerships with JPMorgan and Fidelity,” and that a “full slate of revenue-generating initiatives, including advertising deals, celebrity cover stories, and a groundbreaking app, were already underway.”

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“Gomez purported to sign a contract obligating her to perform and then ignored it. The partnerships did not exist. The initiatives never materialized. The app was never built,” the legal documents alleged.

It also claimed that while Wondermind “quietly collapsed,” the founders allegedly did not say “a word to the investors whose money was funding the collapse.”

The investors allegedly learned about the news from an online article published in September 2025 by The Cut, titled “What Happened at Wondermind?”

The investors claimed they put US$1.2 million into Wondermind and were accusing the company of securities fraud, common law fraud and breach of contract.

The lawsuit also shared allegations of investors being given updates that they claim were misleading or false.

The investors were seeking rescission of their investments in Wondermind, damages, costs and lawyers’ fees.