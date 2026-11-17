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Irish boxer Lee Reeves has died at the age of 31, three months after suffering serious injuries during a fight in August.

Reeves passed away at University Hospital Limerick in Ireland on Monday.

Boxing promoter Queensberry confirmed Reeves’ death in a statement, writing, “Everyone at Queensberry is devastated to learn of the passing of Lee Reeves. Lee was an immensely talented boxer, as well as a true role model and inspiration to his community.”

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“Our deepest condolences go to Lee’s family, friends and all those who loved him. We ask that their privacy be respected at this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Lee,” the statement added.

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The 31-year-old boxer was placed in a medically-induced coma and had emergency surgery after he was stopped in the 10th round of his light-welterweight title match against Gary Cully at the 3Arena in Dublin on Aug. 1, the BBC reported.

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Reeves was knocked out in the 10th round and carried out of the ring on a stretcher after the fight. He was admitted to the hospital in a “critical but stable” condition at the time, according to the BBC.

He remained in a coma and was transferred from Dublin to University Hospital Limerick in October to continue his recovery closer to home, according to the New York Times.

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Queensberry founder and promoter Frank Warren said the news of Reeves death was “heartbreaking” in a post on X.

“Lee was a fine young man and a credit to the sport. He will be sorely missed, and my thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who loved him,” Warren added.

Reeves’ opponent Cully took to Instagram to share a tribute, writing, “We shared the ring back in August but we been going back for years. I still remember the stadium days when I used to watch Lee in the nationals the weight above me and always be impressed by his fights and his flashy gear. Myself and Luke Thomas used to plague him to spit us out an MC when we were staying in Dublin on training camp and they’d always be fire.”

“What a character and a gent. It’s never been nothing love between us champ can’t really believe I’m writing this but RIP brother,” he added.

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“Goodbye son, sleep tight, you fought so hard till the end,” Reeves coach Jonathan O’Brien wrote on Instagram. “We love you so much, rest in peace with your mam and brother waiting at the heavenly gates. Look over your sisters and your father, give them the strength to get through this. We love you Lee.”

Reeves, who began professional boxing in 2018, had a record of 16 wins and two losses over the course of his career, according to the BBC.

He also appeared on the BBC’s Survivor UK in 2023, which saw contestants stranded on a desert island.

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Earlier this year, boxer Isis Sio was placed in a medically induced coma following a knockout loss in March, according to the promoter and family of the 19-year-old boxer.

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She was awake and breathing on her own two days after being placed in the coma, ProBox TV announced in a news release.

Sio suffered injuries following her loss against Jocelyn Camarillo, 21, just 78 seconds into the first round of their fight at San Bernardino, Calif.’s National Orange Show Event Center.

ProBoxTV announced that Sio was discharged from the hospital on March 25.

After Sio was released from the hospital, ProBox TV shared a photo of Sio and Camarillo together after her recovery.

“That’s real sportsmanship. From sharing the ring to meeting again after recovery shoutout to Isis Sio and Jocelyn Camarillo,” the caption read.