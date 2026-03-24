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Boxer Isis Sio out of medically induced coma 2 days after match knockout

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted March 24, 2026 11:06 am
3 min read
Boxer Isis Sio ahead of her match against Jocelyn Camarillo. View image in full screen
Boxer Isis Sio ahead of her match against Jocelyn Camarillo. ProBoxTV/YouTube
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Boxer Isis Sio is awake and breathing on her own after initially being placed in a medically induced coma following a knockout loss over the weekend, according to the promoter and family of the 19-year-old boxer.

Sio is still in intensive care, but she is no longer on a ventilator, ProBox TV announced in a news release on Monday.

“Isis remains in ICU, but she is off the ventilator and we are hopeful for her progression,” Sio’s camp added in a statement to The Associated Press.

“We are awaiting further updates from her medical team. She is currently under the care of three specialized medical divisions who are closely monitoring her condition.”

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Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson in 8-round boxing match: ‘Such an honour’

Sio suffered injuries following her loss against Jocelyn Camarillo, 21, just 78 seconds into the first round of their fight at San Bernardino, Calif.’s National Orange Show Event Center on Saturday.

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The 19-year-old boxer, who was born in North Dakota, has lost three of her four professional bouts since her debut last September.

ProBox TV issued a statement on Sunday, saying that Sio was in a medically induced coma.

“On behalf of CEO Garry Jones and the entire ProBox family we are praying for a speedy recovery for Isis Sio. Ms. Sio is currently in a medically induced coma. Our thoughts are with her and her family at this very difficult time,” ProBox TV wrote. “Please join us in wishing for a full recovery.”

Following the match and news of Sio’s injury, Camarillo, who fights for Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), posted a statement to Instagram, writing, “Came prepared, gave it my all. Grateful for the moment but my heart is with Isis and keeping her in my prayers and wishing her a full recovery.”

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Most Valuable Promotions also took to X on Monday to wish Sio “strength, healing, and a full recovery.”

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Camarillo went on to share a lengthy statement on Instagram Monday, writing that Sio “has been on my mind.”

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“I’m truly relieved that she’s okay. I would never want anything bad to happen to anyone I share the ring with. This sport is dangerous, and we all step in there knowing what’s at risk,” Camarillo wrote.

Camarillo, who marked her first knockout win in her fight against Sio, said she was “overwhelmed with emotion” following the win.

“I was proud, excited, and honestly just reacting. It was never from a place of disrespect or lack of sportsmanship. As soon as it registered what was happening, my energy shifted. I took a knee and my concern was with her. Anyone who knows me knows I’m not a malicious person,” she added.

“I’m still learning and growing, not just as a fighter but as a person navigating moments like this in the public eye. Much respect to Isis Sio.”

A screenshot of Jocelyn Camarillo's Instagram Stories. View image in full screen
A screenshot of Jocelyn Camarillo’s Instagram stories. @J.Camarillo7 / Instagram

Sio was also stopped by Perla Bazaldua on Jan. 26 in Long Beach, Calif., leading to widespread online speculation about why Sio was allowed to fight again so quickly.

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Sio’s camp responded to that speculation Monday by clarifying that Bazaldua stopped Sio with a body shot, rather than a head shot. Sio had already served the 45-day medical suspension necessitated by that type of stoppage loss and was medically cleared to return to competition, Sio’s camp claimed.

“Her decision to compete on Saturday, March 21, against Jocelyn Camarillo was not made lightly, but rather thoughtfully reviewed and analyzed prior to acceptance,” promoters said.

— with files from The Associated Press

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