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The Edmonton Elks are holding a party Tuesday night to celebrate their Grey Cup win.

Fans are invited to the Edmonton EXPO Centre to celebrate the CFL team’s triumph over the Montreal Alouettes in Calgary on Sunday, where the Elks won 37-30.

Admission is free and fans are encouraged to bring their Green and Gold pride as they join the championship festivities.

Doors to the EXPO Centre open at 5:30 p.m. and the program gets underway at 6:30 p.m.

The team says fans will hear from head coach Mark Kilam, as well as the Cup’s Most Outstanding Player, quarterback Cody Fajardo.

Paid public parking is available around the facility just off Wayne Gretzky Drive and 112 Avenue, or fans can take transit. (For more details on how to get to the Edmonton EXPO Centre, click HERE.)

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A parade dedicated just to the Grey Cup win is not taking place; instead, the team stop at the Kingsway Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The parade will begin at the Edmonton Inn and Conference Centre, concluding at Kingsway Mall. Road closures beginning at 4 p.m. and the parade beginning at 5:30 p.m.

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Sunday’s win is the 15th Grey Cup win in the Edmonton football club’s franchise history, and first since 2015.

1:34 Edmonton Elks wins 15th Grey Cup title

The win was especially sweet for fans who endured a decade or dismal results from the team that, at one point, lost 22 straight home games, from Oct. 12, 2019 to Aug. 27, 2023 — leading to a drop in attendance so drastic, the team stopped selling tickets to the upper bowl of Commonwealth Stadium in 2024.

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That same year, several big organizational changes were made that launched the team’s comeback.

The team was sold to longtime fans and season ticket holders Larry and Deb Thompson, the latter of whom took over the franchise following her husband’s passing in September 2025.

Also in 2024, Chris Morris took over as president, Ed Hervey was hired as general manager and Mark Kilam was hired as head coach. In the two seasons since, the team has enjoyed great success on the field — culminating in Sunday’s big win.

That’s prompted both team members and the public to call for the City of Edmonton to reinstall the “City of Champions” phrase on the Welcome to Edmonton signs located at major entrances to the city.

1:56 Edmonton Elks fans, players push for return of ‘City of Champions’ sign after Grey Cup win

The slogan was removed from the six signs in 2015. Overnight on Monday, someone installed a temporary “City of Champions” sign on the southern entrance to the city, but Mayor Andrew Knack told reporters the original signs are still in the archives.

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The city built the original signs in 1988 to honour championship victories by the then-named Eskimos football team, the Edmonton Oilers, the Edmonton Grads basketball team, university championships and the city’s response to a deadly Black Friday tornado in 1987.

With files from The Canadian Press