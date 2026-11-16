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The Edmonton Elks are champions again, and they want their city to show it.

Basking in the glory of Sunday’s Grey Cup victory — Edmonton’s first since 2015 — members of the Elks, from management to players, continued calling for a return of the City of Champions signs that once welcomed people to Alberta’s capital.

“The City of Champions is back,” proclaimed linebacker Nick Anderson, sustaining the call quarterback Cody Fajardo made after the Elks’ 37-30 win over the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL championship game.

View image in full screen Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) lifts the Grey Cup trophy after defeating the Montreal Alouettes in the 113th CFL Grey Cup, in Calgary, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Nathan Denette/ The Canadian Press

Elks general manager Ed Hervey wondered why the signs were ever taken down as the team had arrived back at Commonwealth Stadium on Monday afternoon.

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“See, here’s the reality for me. I always believe once you’re a champion, you’re always a champion,” he said.

“If you look at the Grey Cup and you look on there… Edmonton, those champions are still there … obviously the Oilers won their championships. I didn’t know it was the city of most recent champions. That’s not what the sign ever said, right?

“So, with that being said … put it back and let it be,” he said, pointing to the 15 Grey Cup championships the city now has, to go along with the five Stanley Cup wins by the Oilers.

0:59 Renewed push to bring back ‘City of Champions’ slogan to Edmonton

The city first put up the signs in 1988 to honour championship victories by the then-named Eskimos, the Oilers, the Edmonton Grads basketball team, university championships and the city’s response to a devastating tornado in 1987.

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The six signs marking the entrances to the city were removed in the spring of 2015.

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Overnight, someone posted a temporary “City of Champions” sign on the southern entrance to the city on Monday, but mayor Andrew Knack told reporters the signs are still in the archives.

View image in full screen A new “City of Champions” sign was installed overnight at the south Edmonton welcome sign, after the Edmonton Elks won the Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Global News

Head coach Mark Kilam, clutching the Grey Cup like he was never letting it go, said the Elks have taken one step towards bringing back the signs.

“There’s one more team that’s going to handle their business, and I know they will,” he said of the Oilers, who last won the Stanley Cup in 1990.

“We just felt the love from the Oilers, too. Them wearing the jerseys the other night was important. We’re just going to support them.”

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While it may take more than just one national championship to see the signs resurrected, Hervey said the Elks have the players and the program to be long-term Grey Cup contenders.

“Average age of this roster, we’re the youngest in the CFL,” Hervey said.

A mixture of youth and veterans, combined with the type of players on the roster now and in the future, and maintaining continuity will lead to continued success, Hervey said.

“We talked about continuity at the start of the year and continuing to build that,” he said. “And our goal is to do that. And as long as we have buy-in and there are people who see Edmonton as a destination we believe that we can be a force in this league for quite some time.”

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1:34 Edmonton Elks wins 15th Grey Cup title

Kilam said that while he would like to just enjoy the victory for a few more days, “you know we’re gonna continue to build. You know we’re just getting started here.”

Kilam said winning one championship is difficult to do, and it was a lot of hard work by a lot of people in the organization.

“And that’s why it’s so special, because this is representative of so many people on so many levels of this organization, putting in the time and buying into what we’re trying to do and what (president) Chris (Morris) is saying, what Ed is saying, you know, and representing the Thompson family. So that’s really what this is representative of.”