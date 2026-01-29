The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Planning a winter trip to Quebec City? From exploring the city’s famous carnival and walking the local cobblestone streets, taking in the sights from the city’s storied funicular ride, visiting the ice hotel and more, packing smart is key to staying warm, comfortable and ready for snowy streets and festive atmosphere. From cold-weather essentials to practical extras from brands by Helight, Bioderma and Samsonite, here’s exactly what to bring so you can enjoy the magic of this Canadian winter and make the best of your trip without freezing.

Cold weather essentials

If you fancy yourself a light packer, these items are must-have essentials to keep you cozy and comfortable on your trip.

A jacket to keep you warm

THE NORTH FACE Women's Aconcagua Parka Take on the Quebec City winter in the Women’s Aconcagua Parka. With head-to-knee coverage, secure handwarmer pockets and an adjustable hood, it’s built for cold, wet and windy days without the bulk. Recycled down and polyester insulation keep you warm, while sustainable materials make it eco-friendly – perfect for moving with purpose from frost to thaw. Its true-to-size fit means you can expect it to be snug so you may want to size up if you’re planning to pair it with bulky sweaters underneath. $339.99 on Amazon

Boots made for walking (in the winter)

Galaxy High Women's High Pull On Boot The Canadian brand, established in 1963, understands our winters and designs boots that are not only comfortable to walk around in, but provide warmth and tread to keep the worst of our winter’s bite out of the way. These cozy, waterproof boots are built for -30°C, they feature a nylon and vegan nubuck upper, removable ultralight insole and a thermal rubber traction sole. With a 2-inch platform, they keep you warm, stable on Quebec City’s steep cobblestone streets and stylish wherever your snowy adventures may take you. $225 on Pajar

Ice cleats for icy conditions

Azarxis Walk Traction Ice Cleat Spikes Even if you already have winter boots or want extra safeguards, conquer Quebec City’s frequently steep and icy streets with these game-changing ultra-durable ice crampons. Made from flexible silicone, they stay tough in temperatures down to –50°C. Stainless steel studs give reliable traction on ice and snow, while a reinforced design keeps them snug. Lightweight, compact and versatile – they fit boots, sneakers and even dress shoes for all your winter adventures. $12.99 on amazon

A pair of stylish sunglasses to help you beat the glare of ice and snow

Ray-Ban Women's Sunglasses A fresh take on a classic, these versatile Ray-Bans update the iconic 1984 cat-eye with cleaner lines and a modern, angular silhouette. Feminine yet contemporary, these sunnies come in a range of stylish frame colours – from Havana to opal blue. They’re polarized, so you can rest assured your pretty peepers will be protected from icy, snowy winter conditions, common to Quebec City this time of the year. $237 on Amazon

Convenience

Smart packing also means relying on innovative travel solutions to help you stay organized and to keep your essentials within easy reach.

The perfect vessel for hydration

Simple Modern Water Bottle with Straw Lid Stay hydrated in style with Simple Modern’s latest water bottle. With a wide mouth for ice and easy cleaning, double-walled vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold (or hot) for hours. The leak-proof straw lid, handy handle and cupholder-friendly sizes make it perfect for backpacks, road trips, travel or everyday adventures. $33.62 on Amazon

The right luggage to pack all your travel essentials

Samsonite Unisex Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheel This lightweight yet durable Samsonite Omni 2 luggage set is scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell and 360° spinner wheels make every trip effortless. With TSA locks, expandable compartments and a 20″ carry-on plus 24″/28″ checked bags, it’s perfect for any journey – backed by a 10-year warranty for peace of mind. $200.53 on Amazon (was $220.52)

A versatile backpack to fuel you through your day trips

THE NORTH FACE Women's Isabella 3.0 Backpack The North Face Isabella 3.0 backpack blends clean, minimalist style with all-day comfort. A women-specific suspension system ensures a supportive fit, while smart pockets keep essentials organized. With a 20L capacity and padded 16″ laptop sleeve, it’s perfect for city days, commuting, or everyday adventures as you explore your destination’s surroundings. $69.88 on Amazon

Self-care and wellness

No packing list is complete without a few self-care essentials to keep you in tip-top shape as you roam and traverse the local wintery environs.

A quick way to stay refreshed and clean

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Duo After a full day spent exploring Quebec City, you’ll want to refresh your skin. Bioderma Sensibio Wipes gently cleanse and remove makeup from your face and eyes while soothing and calming sensitive skin. Biodegradable and convenient, this pack of 2 wipes makes skincare easy, effective and eco-friendly, making them perfect for daily use, travel or on-the-go touch-ups. As a pro-tip, you can also use them to clean your hands in a pinch. $25.58 on Amazon

A tasty way to boost your immune system

Emergen-C Immune Support Gummies When you’re exposed to the cold for extended periods, your immune system can use a bit of backup. Give it a (tasty) helping hand with Emergen-C Gummies. Packed with vitamin C, B vitamins, zinc and antioxidant botanicals like turmeric and ginger, these chewy gummies support your immune and health anytime, anywhere. Natural, vegetarian and gluten-free, each bottle comes with 36 delicious Citrus-Ginger gummies – perfect for daily wellness on the go. $11.97 on Amazon (was $15.47)

A quick way to settle your stomach

TUMS Ultra Strength Antacid for Heartburn Relief Sure, Quebec City (like many other parts of the region) is renown for its delicious eats – from poutine, tourtiere, croissants, and maple or cheese everything, you’ll want to indulge but also be prepared to tackle any upset stomach; the food can be heavy and you don’t want that to derail an otherwise fun-packed trip. Get fast relief with TUMS Ultra Strength. Each 1000 mg calcium carbonate tablet tackles heartburn, acid indigestion and upset stomach quickly. With double the strength of regular TUMS in assorted berry flavours, it’s an easy, effective way to soothe your stomach on the go. $9 on Amazon (was $10.48)

Support your sleep, even while travelling

Helight Red Light Therapy Sleep Device Good sleep means you can maintain energy to check out all the local outdoor attractions. Drift off naturally with the Helight 630nm Red Light Sleep Lamp – a Canadian innovation inspired by NASA’s own research. It’s scientifically proven to help you get sleep and designed for adults and kids alike. It uses science-backed red light to help you relax and fall asleep faster. Compact and easy to travel with, rechargeable and packing-friendly, this lamp mimics sunset signals for deeper, more restful sleep – just turn it on and let it work its magic. $139 on Amazon

Where to stay in Quebec City

Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac Wondering where to stay to best enjoy the charm and beauty of Quebec City this winter? Wonder no more. Stay at the storied Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac and spend your stay easily wandering the city’s cobblestoned streets, talking in the sights and sounds of Carnival and more. Book now

