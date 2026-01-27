Travel deals: Top discounts on suitcases, carry-ons & accessories

Send this page to someone via email

Scoring the best travel deals doesn’t have to feel like a full-time job—especially when you know where to look. From sleek, durable luggage by Samsonite to minimalist, high-performance designs from Monos and other top brands, finding the perfect suitcase or travel gear at a great price can make your next trip smoother and more affordable.

Extra Large Carry on Backpack Every traveller and commuter needs a study backpack and this extra large option truly fits it all. Made from water resistant lightweight material, this bag has adjustable shoulder straps, padded handles and all the compartments you need. Grab it while its 29 per cent off! $36.27 on Amazon (was $50.99)

BOACAY Soft & Warm Travel Blanket for Airplane & Car Make the most of any flight or road trip with this fluffy 2 in one travel blanket and pillow. It’s your new travel essential, suitable for women, men, and kids. $27.15 on Amazon (was $31.95)

Samsonite Unisex Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Durable and scratch-resistant, this Samsonite suitcase is designed to be your reliable travel companion for years, backed by a 10-year warranty. It features a brushed-texture shell and dual spinner wheels for smooth mobility. $200.77 on Amazon (was $220.52)

Carry-On Pro Durable, dent-resistant, and equipped with whisper-quiet wheels, a TSA-approved lock, vegan leather accents, and a telescopic handle, there’s a long list of reasons to love this eye-catching carry-on from Monos. Now on sale in a variety of stunning colours. $302 at Monos (was $355)

BAGAIL 8 Set Packing Cubes These bestselling packing cubes are a customer favourite, trusted by thousands of travellers for their smart design and reliable durability. Made from premium water-repellent nylon. $22.94 on Amazon (was $25.99)

RORRY Portable Charger With built-in cables and a compact keychain design that easily fits in your pocket or on your backpack, this handy charger can power up your Apple Watch, iPhone, AirPods, and more—safely, quickly, and all at once. $33.59 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Expandable Tote Bag for Women Every girl on the go needs an expandable tote for all her essentials (and then some!). This sleek option keeps your laptop, books, and essentials organized whether you’re headed to work, the gym, or a weekend trip. $42.49 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Impossibly Compact Travel Flushable Wipes These compact travel wipes are tiny, pocket-sized, and perfect for on-the-go hygiene, made with 99.5% water and aloe to keep skin fresh and clean. Hypoallergenic, unscented, and flushable, they’re safe for adults, kids, and babies. $9.79 on Amazon (was $13.99)

