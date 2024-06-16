10 fun, delicious and useful summer host gift ideas

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It can be a challenge figuring out what gift to give a host that’s beyond the ho-hum bottle of wine. You want to show that you’ve put some real thought into selecting a gift that shows your appreciation for the invitation and hospitality. But let’s face it – looking for the perfect host gift can often lead to a rabbit hole of indecisiveness and confusion.

Not to fret! We rounded up a mix of fun, useful and delicious gift ideas, and in varying price points, to help make gift-giving easy this summer. We recommend gathering a few gifts at the beginning of the season so you have a host gift at the ready for any last-minute party plans.

Smokehouse by Thoughtfully Grilling Spices This gift was made for any BBQ connoisseur who is likely to spend most of the summer out on the deck and by the grill. With 20 assorted flavours of spices and rubs, such as lime chipotle and black cajun, they won’t soon get bored of different ways to dress up their summer meals. $49.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Ring Toss Varsity Stripe Game An outdoor party isn’t complete without at least one family-friendly game to entertain. Your host will appreciate a new addition to their party games collection. While ladderball is always a favourite, your host may prefer a more compact game that may require less home storage. This ring toss set is portable and can be played in groups, one on one and even solo. $39.99 ON INDIGO

The Cheese Board Deck Any foodie and party host will love this fun deck of cards that takes the guesswork out of creating an impressive cheeseboard. This deck offers 50 ideas for food arrangements that’s not only limited to cheese – from a Build Your Own Hot Dog board to a vegan board to candy board, tips, recipes and so much more. $22.94 on Amazon (was $27)

The Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Gift Set For the host who likes to turn up the heat, this top-rated hot sauce gift set will add some zing to any dish. It comes in a well-packaged set that includes seven different flavours of varying heat from a milder garlic herb to whisky and habanero and finally to ghost pepper. $44.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Crate 61 Natural Soap Set Made in Canada, Crate 61 makes premium natural soaps using skin-nourishing ingredients like extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, and raw shea butter and incorporating calming scented essential oils like lemongrass and lavender. It’s one of those lovely gifts that’s useful and keeps on giving for many months to come. $27.95 on Amazon

Farmhouse Waffle Knit Throw Summer nights can get chilly and having a light throw on hand is always a wonderful treat to extend the outdoor enjoyment into the moonlight. This light, soft farmhouse-style knit will no doubt be a memorable gift from guest to host. $29.99 on Amazon

Meathead: The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling Otherwise known as one of the grilling manifestos, this New York Times bestseller has been consistently named one of the best cookbooks since it first published in 2016. Barbecue Hall of Famer “Meathead” Goldwyn explains best grilling down to the science of food interacting with fire, heat and smoke, and shares a wealth of grilling knowledge and tons of tried and true recipes. $43.5 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Infused Organic Olive Oil Gift Set A fantastic gift for any home cook, they’ll be sure to make good use of infused olive oil. From salad dressings to pasta sauces, bread dips and marinades, there are countless uses for this gift set of organic olive oil flavours in chili, garlic, rosemary and lemon. $34.99 on Amazon

Vancouver Island Barrel Smoked Whisky Salt A little goes a long way with a special salt that adds a little whisky-barrel smokiness to any dish. This premium sea salt is sustainably harvested on Vancouver Island and draws from the cleanest waters in the world. $16.95 on Amazon

Pineapple Drink Markers Sure, giving a bottle of wine or liquor is a classic go-to and if you know your host’s favourite bevvy brand, it’s a no brainer. Take it up a notch by and make your gift of drink more memorable by adding these summery drink markers that are not only fun but helpful at any party too. $16.99 on Amazon