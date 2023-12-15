The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It wasn’t easy putting together a list of uniquely Canadian gifts when there are so many incredible Canadian makers, Canadian-made goods, and fun Canadian-themed products to choose from.

We searched far and wide for a mix of useful items that could delight everyone on your holiday list from the craft beer lover to the plant parent and more.

Here are 10 unique and useful Canadian gifts to finish off your holiday shopping.

Propagation Station A thoughtful present for any plant enthusiast ready to take their green thumb to the next level – and in style. This propagation station made of maple wood will allow them to take their plant cuttings and grow them in a gorgeous live edge plant holder until they’re ready to be potted. $95 at Live Edge Forest

Story continues below advertisement

Designers Candice Sheriff and Dan Alonso’s wood-making talents don’t just stop at these decorative stations. The Muskoka-based team makes everything from one-of-a-kind charcuterie boards to stone art and custom-built live edge river tables, too.

The Kindness Mouse Is there anything more stereotypically Canadian than being friendly and kind? Mother of two Jana Hallam was inspired to instill good values and empathy in kids and thus the Kindness Mouse activity kit was born. It includes the stuffed toy, a heart-warming illustrated story of a mouse who meets a family, and activity cards that teach the themes of sharing, including others, making deeper connections and compassion. $49 at WonderWell Toy Co.

Skywatchers Hardcover Journal It would be a treasure to receive one of Yellowknives Dene First Nation artist Dawn Oman’s beautiful vibrant paintings or illustrations. Not only to admire the beauty of the art itself but also as a collector’s item – Oman has numerous accolades under her belt, including her art being showcased at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics as well as one of her designs being chosen by the Royal Canadian Mint for the Festivals of Canada series coin collection. Oman offers a variety of other artful items that can be used day-to-day – like this lovely journal of two polar bears below the northern lights. $17.50 at Indigenous Gifts

Story continues below advertisement

Escuminac Pure Organic Premium Maple Syrup Escuminac maple syrup started in 1998 when Martin Malenfant, a third-generation maple syrup producer, set up his own sugar bush on a century-old maple growing area of 500 hectares in Gaspésie, Quebec. Malenfant wanted to work in harmony with nature to produce a superior quality organic syrup and the rest, as they say, is history. This award-winning, extra rare, grade-A maple syrup will be a delight to any connoisseur who appreciates fine things. $28.1 on Amazon (was $29.48) $26.95 at Escuminac

Think a gift box might be in order? Get the Escuminac gift box, featuring a trio of amber to dark premium organic maple syrup.

Canadian Icon Socks Whether you’re buying for a hockey fan, baseball fan or music fan, there’s a pair of socks for everyone. From Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid to legendary singer-songwriter Gord Downie, we can’t get enough of these fun fan-favourite socks. $24.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Parks Canada Touque Looking for a gift for a nature lover? Chances are they’ve visited, hiked or camped at one of Canada’s 37 national parks or 10 national park reserves at one time. The Canadian landscape is as vast as it is spectacular and no matter how much has been seen, there’s still so much still to explore! This warm touque will be a wonderful reminder to make time to adventure outdoors. $34.95 at Parks Canada Shop

Moose Knit Mitts These 100 per cent wool mitts are hand-knitted by 30 women across Newfoundland and designed by East Coast-bred Marie of Marie’s Knits. The durable mitts are built for the outdoors and make a great gift for hunters and fishers, or anyone who simply wants to keep their hands warm and toasty through the winter season. $39 at The Made in Canada Store

Canadian Craft Beer Subscription A monthly craft beer subscription is the gift that keeps on giving! Each month, they’ll receive a selection curated craft beers. You can choose to gift for any length of time and offering 6 or 12 Canadian or Canadian and International beers, along with food pairing suggestions. from $49.99 per month at Canada Craft Club

Story continues below advertisement

Not sure which subscription to get? Go with the one-time holiday craft beer gift box.

Vintage Kitchen’s The Press Forget the noisy juicer machine that creates a ton of clean up or that manual juicer that makes you feel like you’re working at a juicery. You’ve never had a juice press quite like this that is not only dishwasher-friendly but truly makes the fresh juice-making experience enjoyable – it’s that easy. This press was born from Vintage Kitchen founder Nancy Thompson’s love for hosting, making everything from fresh juices to holiday cocktails and flavour-sparkling water for her kids. Working with a foundry in Muskoka, Ontario, Thompson was able to produce this vintage-inspired tool that stands the test of time. $100 on Amazon $100 at Vintage Kitchen