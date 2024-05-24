Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

This Dyson Cool Fan is $100 off right now (hurry!)

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted May 24, 2024 11:57 am
1 min read
Dyson Cooling Fan View image in full screen
Dyson cooling fan is 20% off right now.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In some parts of Canada, it feels like summer arrived this week in full force. Having a good fan can make all the difference, and when it comes to cooling, Dyson knows what it’s doing. If the price tag for a Dyson fan has been holding you back, now is the time to go for it! Save $100 for a limited time on the AM07 model.

 

Dyson AM07 Fan
It’s quiet. It’s powerful. And with its Air Multiplier technology, it provides an uninterrupted stream of smooth airflow. It comes with a magnetic remote control that attaches to the base, so you don’t lose it. There’s also a sleep timer, allowing you to program the fan to turn off after preset intervals ranging from 15 to 90 minutes.
$399.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Other fan options

 

Vornado 630 Mid-Size Whole Room Air Circulator
Equipped with an adjustable tilt head that allows you to direct the air where you need it, this fan utilizes Vornado’s signature air circulation to effectively move air throughout a room. Use this model all year long in the home or office for added comfort and energy savings. It’s small, but mighty.
$178.93 on Amazon

 

Honeywell QuietSet® Whole Room Oscillating Tower Fan, 5-Speed, White, 40-in
With a sturdy, easy to assemble base and oscillation feature, this tower fan is designed with your cooling comfort in mind. The QuietSet® controls allow you to personalize the sound and cooling power of your fan, making it easy to relax in comfort.
$79.99 on Amazon (was $89.99) $99.99 AT CANADIAN TIRE
More Recommendations

 

Battery Operated Stroller Fan Flexible Tripod Clip On Fan
Stay cool on the go with this affordable, versatile and easy to clip-on battery-operated fan. You can take it to the beach, secure it to your treadmill, or clip it to a carseat or wheelchair.
$29.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan
You can also keep cool on the go with this hands-free personal fan. Use for both indoor and outdoor activities, office, subway, traveling, camping, picnic, hiking, 78 wind outlets provide a 360° cooling experience.
$49.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

 

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices