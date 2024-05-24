This Dyson Cool Fan is $100 off right now (hurry!)

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In some parts of Canada, it feels like summer arrived this week in full force. Having a good fan can make all the difference, and when it comes to cooling, Dyson knows what it’s doing. If the price tag for a Dyson fan has been holding you back, now is the time to go for it! Save $100 for a limited time on the AM07 model.

Dyson AM07 Fan It’s quiet. It’s powerful. And with its Air Multiplier technology, it provides an uninterrupted stream of smooth airflow. It comes with a magnetic remote control that attaches to the base, so you don’t lose it. There’s also a sleep timer, allowing you to program the fan to turn off after preset intervals ranging from 15 to 90 minutes. $399.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

Other fan options

Vornado 630 Mid-Size Whole Room Air Circulator Equipped with an adjustable tilt head that allows you to direct the air where you need it, this fan utilizes Vornado’s signature air circulation to effectively move air throughout a room. Use this model all year long in the home or office for added comfort and energy savings. It’s small, but mighty. $178.93 on Amazon

Battery Operated Stroller Fan Flexible Tripod Clip On Fan Stay cool on the go with this affordable, versatile and easy to clip-on battery-operated fan. You can take it to the beach, secure it to your treadmill, or clip it to a carseat or wheelchair. $29.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

