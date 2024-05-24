7 must-have lawn and garden watering tools

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the summer sun starts to shine, gardeners across Canada are eagerly stepping into their backyards to begin planting. From annuals and perennials to shrubs and vegetables, every plant shares a common necessity for growth and vitality–water! Proper watering is the cornerstone of a thriving garden and a healthy lawn. There’s nothing more disheartening than watching your carefully nurtured plants wither and fade after all your hard work. To ensure your green spaces stay lush and your flowers bloom in abundance, here are some essential watering tips and tools you won’t want to miss.

50 ft Kink Free Hose Great for everyday watering and moving around your outdoor space. Users comment on its lightweight, easy storage and flexibility. It may not be 100 per cent kink-free, but kinks are easily worked out. A great option for small yards and tight spaces. $74.99 on Amazon

25 ft Commercial Grade Rubber Kink Free Hose For heavy-duty jobs or chores that may cause a bit more wear and tear, like landscaping or a job site, try a rubber kink-free hose. It’s weather-resistant to maintain its flexibility in cool weather or hot sun. Highly rated by users, and commenters suggest it does not kink. $45 on Amazon

Sprinkler Hose If you want light watering for vegetable gardens and newly planted shrubs, a soaker hose will be your best friend. Snake around garden beds and shrubs to water gently at the root. Pair it with a water meter for timed watering control and water conservation. $39.26 on Amazon

Hoze Nozzle with Flow Control If you have a tendency to haul and drag your hose here and there with the nozzle attached, this aluminum-alloy nozzle is a must-have. It’s heavy-duty, includes water pressure control and offers ten watering patterns. $19.99 on Amazon

Heavy-Duty Watering Wand Water hard-to-reach hanging baskets with ease and precision. This hose wand offers a rubber grip for easy handling, even for the smallest of hands. It even includes up to ten spray options and water flow control. $35.99 on Amazon

Oscillating Sprinkler Remember the days of running through the sprinkler to cool off? This oscillating sprinkler really changes the game. Adjust the water pattern to best suit your yard or watering area with nine different settings. Plus, it’s made of heavy-duty metal, so it’s okay if it’s accidentally stepped on. $32.99 on Amazon

Sprinkler Timer with Rain Sensor Want to step up your gardening game? This automatic sprinkler timer and rain sensor is an essential–great for conserving water, too. Set up timed waterings as easily as using a programmable thermostat. $35.92 on Amazon (was $38.99)