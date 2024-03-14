Refresh your kitchen with these 10 must-have small appliances

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The onset of warmer days has a way of putting a spring in our step – out with the old and in with the new, as they say. This desire for change (less dreariness and more sunshine) often carries over into our interior spaces as well. If your kitchen has been less-than-loved these past few months, we’ve got you covered. Here are our favourite small appliances for spring that will inspire you to cook more while ushering in all things fresh and new.

Modern Kettle We love this slim and sleek electric kettle that takes up minimal counter space and clearly belongs on display thanks to its sculpture-like aesthetic. Consider it reason enough to toss your bulky metal variety into the donation bin. $67.50 at Indigo (was $135)

Touchscreen Toaster From early coffee spills to burnt toast, some mornings feel especially hard. If only there were a way to program in more convenience. Enter the Instaglo™ touchscreen toaster. While it boasts a hefty price tag, it’s also testament to its capabilities: seven precise browning levels, three toasting options (fresh, frozen, reheat), panini press mode and more. $399.99 at Indigo

Versatile 2-Basket Air Fryer If you haven’t been initiated into the air-fryer fan club yet, this might just be your year. Ninja’s new two-basket version is the first air fryer that lets you cook two different foods at the same time. It’s also incredibly versatile, with the ability to bake, reheat, roast and dehydrate. $169.98 on Amazon

Beast Mini Blender If your current blender has seen better days, but you’re not ready to invest in a professional-grade version, meet the Beast. This small but mighty machine is just as sleek as it is powerful with the capability to both blend and pulse. It also comes included with a snap-on storage lid and a straw cap for easy smoothies on-the-go. $149.95 AT CRATE & BARREL

Portable Induction Cooktop This portable appliance offers the benefits of induction cooking without the need to splurge on an entirely new stovetop. Given that induction cooktops are 80 per cent more energy efficient than electric or gas, we love this portable option as a space (and energy) saving kitchen workhorse. $173.8 on Amazon (was $184.99)

Vacuum Sealer It’s easy to overlook the benefits of a vacuum sealer for basic home cooking, but once you incorporate the device into your routine, you won’t turn back. The small appliance is ideal for extending food freshness, storing liquids, preventing freezer burn and efficient storage (vacuum sealed foods will take up far less space in your fridge or freezer). $214.72 on Amazon

Modern Microwave If you’re still using the microwave that came included with your home ten years ago, it’s probably time for an upgrade. There are so many impressive models on the market now, like this Breville version, which boasts 15 built-in presets (such as “smart reheat” that detects how much steam a food item releases and automatically sets the time required). $479.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)

Waffle Maker When you find yourself in a cooking rut, introduce a fun new appliance into your arsenal. A waffle maker (especially ideal if you have kids) is not just a breakfast staple but can be used for savoury recipes too – everything from zucchini fritters to grilled cheese to mozzarella sticks. $219.99 AT CRATE & BARREL

Fancy Food Processor A food processor is one of those appliances that offers hard-to-reproduce results. And once you invest, the array of recipes that will be at your fingertips will seem endless. Use it to grind meat, create chunky spreads, make bite-sized appetizers and so much more. $359.92 on Amazon

