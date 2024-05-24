How to clean your BBQ in 7 easy steps

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you use your BBQ year-round or are just taking off the cover for the spring & summer season, now is the perfect time of year to clean your grill. Who better to help us than the experts at HGTV – their step-by-step guide to clean your BBQ lays it all out for us.

Safety first

Before you start bringing out all your fancy cleaning tools, you want to make sure everything is turned off or disconnected. Double-check that the gas line is turned off or that the propane tank is disconnected.

The Grill

Now that you know your BBQ is safe, you want to tackle the grill.

Waterproof Work Gloves You’ll want a pair of work gloves when you’re dealing with the grill to protect you from metal slivers and all that greasy gunk. These non-slip, waterproof gloves will do the trick and will be great to use around the backyard all summer long. $18.28 on Amazon

Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray Next, you’ll want to remove the grill, grates, grease pan and other removable metal pieces. Then just fill up a large bucket with a squirt of dish soap and hot water and let the parts sit for at least 10 minutes. This Dawn power wash soap is what we use – it’s great for fighting grease. You can even spray it directly on the surface before soaking. $12.49 on Amazon

Get scrubbing

Our friends at HGTV recommend placing a piece of aluminum foil over the BBQ’s heating elements to protect them from falling debris.

2 Packs BBQ Grill Brush Then, the real work begins. Use a metal-bristled grill brush and start scrubbing under the hood, the sides – anywhere that looks dirty! A bit of elbow grease will go a long way. $24.99 on Amazon

Wipe down

Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths The hard work is done. Now it’s time to wipe away all that loose dirt, grease and grime. Just wet a couple of cloths and wipe down the sides and hood, clearing away any carbon build-up, ash and rust that’s come loose while scrubbing. $18.73 on Amazon

Next, you’ll want to take the grates and grill out of your soapy water mixture and find a clean space to lay them down. Then take your grill brush and scrape away any stubborn residue. It should be easy to remove since it’s been soaking for a while.

Start spraying!

The kids will like to help with this step.

Flexi Hose Grab your garden hose and spray down the metal pieces to get rid of all the soap and then take your cloths and wipe down the water so no rust starts to form. This hose is a great one for the backyard because it expands when you’re using it but then it doesn’t take up much space when not in use. $53.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

A clean tray

50 Pack Drip Pans You should replace your grease drip pan a few times a year. You don’t want to wait until it starts to overflow! $29.99 on Amazon

A final sweep