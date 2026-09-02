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Small changes can make your home more organized—without any major renovations. From smarter storage solutions to easy decor upgrades, these 15 home finds can give your space a big difference with just a little effort. It’s all in the details. Conveniently available on Amazon, you can shop these functional finds from Bedsure, DESLOC, Woodenhouse and more.

DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Lock with 2 Lever Handles If you’re tired of always looking for your keys, this versatile smart lock lets you unlock your door using your fingerprint, PIN code, app, key fob or physical key. Enjoy added smart features like a backlit touchscreen, auto-lock feature and weather resistance. $113.99 on Amazon

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4 Pack Shower Suction Cup Hooks Add a luxe vibe and true functionality to your bathroom with these waterproof, rust-resistant stainless steel hooks—perfect for hanging towels, robes and bathroom accessories on smooth, non-porous surfaces like glass, tile and mirrors. No drilling is required, and they’re removable and reusable without leaving sticky residue or damaging your walls. $21.59 on Amazon (was $23.99)

100% Organic Cotton Bath Towel Set There’s nothing like a fresh set of cotton towels to upgrade your bathroom with. Soft and absorbent, these high-quality towels feel just like a luxe spa at home. $73.25 on Amazon

Touchless Automatic Soap Dispenser This touchless soap dispenser is a modern, hygienic upgrade to your kitchen or bathroom with a fast sensor, clog-free pump, adjustable soap dispensing and a rechargeable USB-C battery, all housed in a smudge-resistant stainless steel finish. $59.99 on Amazon (was $67.99)

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SparkPod Shower Head You’ll wonder how you ever settled for a regular shower after experiencing this high-pressure rainfall shower head. Every day just became spa day in your own bathroom oasis. $47.95 on Amazon (was $56.78)

Bedsure Throw Blanket If you’re looking for a couch upgrade, this plush throw from Amazon is super soft and surprisingly affordable. $21.99 on Amazon (was $31.99)

Wall Lamps Set the mood in a snap with these adorable battery-operated wall sconces. Easy to install and comes with four cozy colour temps, dimmable glow, and a handy remote to make every corner feel just right. $109.34 on Amazon

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Flatware and Utensil Organizer Tired of chaotic kitchen drawers? Upgrade your drawers with this expandable acacia wood organizer, featuring multiple compartments to keep your flatware neatly sorted and easy to access. $96.99 on Amazon

Delamu Cord Hider This cable management kit conceals messy cords along your walls for a cleaner, more organized look, with cuttable, paintable covers and an easy snap-on installation that works well in home offices and living spaces. $27.99 on Amazon

Standing Towel Rack This two-tier towel rack features a brushed-gold stainless steel finish and substantial marble base, providing plenty of space to keep towels neatly hung and within easy reach. Its weighted, anti-slip base keeps the rack stable while protecting floors from scratches. $89.99 on Amazon

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Kitchen Soap Dispenser Set Give your sink a chic little refresh with this glass soap dispenser duo, complete with gold pumps, waterproof labels and a matching dish brush for a coordinated look. The quick-drying tray and non-slip silicone pads keep everything tidy while adding something pretty to your countertop. $39.99 on Amazon

2026 Upgraded 2K Security Camera Keep an eye on your home with this wireless 2K security camera, featuring full-colour night vision, AI motion detection, two-way talk and a built-in spotlight and siren for added peace of mind. $39.97 on Amazon (was $59.99)

LED Night Light These sleek plug-in night lights cast a soft, adjustable glow and use a dusk-to-dawn sensor to turn on automatically when it gets dark. Their minimalist design makes them an easy fit for hallways, bathrooms, bedrooms and other spots that could use a little extra light. $18.44 on Amazon (was $20.99)

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Wooden Kitchen Utensil Set Nothing compares to utensils made to stand the test of time. Crafted from 100% natural teak wood, this set is a quality upgrade, with a smooth, sturdy finish that’s gentle on your cookware and built to last. $53.99 on Amazon (was $57.99)

Metallic Spray Paint With its quick drying time and superior colour retention, this can of spray paint might be all you need to turn an old furniture piece into a modern masterpiece. $28.08 on Amazon

You may also like:

Kitchen Sink Faucet Organizer – $25.76

White Throw Blanket – $25.99

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High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head – $104.99