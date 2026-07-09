How to stay cool during a heatwave: Stylish summer essentials we’re reaching for

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Heatwave on the forecast? Don’t sweat it. The secret to staying cool is all in the right cuts, styles, and fabrics. Think airy linens, breathable cottons, and lightweight pieces that keep you comfortable while still looking put together. Whether you’re heading to a summer event, a patio gathering, or a sunny weekend outing, we’ve rounded up our favourite warm-weather pieces from Quince, Simons, Aritzia, and more. Read on for stylish finds to help you beat the heat.

Dresses & sets

100% European Linen Fit & Flare Midi Dress Keep your fabrics light and breezy with this linen flare midi dress from Quince. Designed to flatter your shape with a comfortable, curve-skimming fit, it hugs all the right places while staying soft and breathable. $100.00 at Quince

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Eliana Two Piece The Eliana Two Piece is perfect for hot summer days when you still want to look the part while staying comfortably cool. Whether you’re going to brunch, a beach day, a vacation dinner, or a casual outing, the lightweight linen and matching set make it a top-tier choice for any occasion. $348 at Reformation

Tops

George Women's Basic Cami Meet the everyday essential your wardrobe has been waiting for. This George classic cami is a versatile wardrobe staple, crafted from a soft cotton-rich jersey blend with a comfortable stretch fit. It features a simple round neckline, spaghetti straps, and a straight hem, making it perfect for wearing on its own or layering with your favourite pieces. $4.00 at Walmart

CottonWhisk™ Caro Halter This lightweight cotton halter pairs well with so many bottoms, giving you endless summer outfit options. It features a flattering v-neck and adjustable straps. $28.50 at Aritzia (was $38)

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Levi's Women's Slim Crew Neck Tee This Levi’s Women’s Perfect Crewneck Tee Shirt is a comfy wardrobe staple made from soft 100% cotton. With its classic crewneck, cozy regular fit, and simple style, it’s an easy-to-love basic that pairs beautifully with jeans, skirts, or your favourite layers. $24.95 on Amazon

Bottoms

Fast and Free High-Rise Classic-Fit Split Short 3 Inch Made for movement, this lightweight running short is made with sweat-wicking, quick-drying Nulux fabric to keep you feeling cool and unrestricted. It features a high-rise waistband, built-in liner, secure pockets, reflective details, and a classic fit designed to float away from the body during runs. $34 - $79 at Lululemon (was $88)

Jetway Short - Crepette™ Long shorts are trending right now, and the Jetway Short – Crepette™ fits right into that silhouette with a relaxed mid-rise, pull-on waist that sits similarly to the Lodge. Made from lightweight Japanese crepe, it has a breezy drape and resists wrinkling for easy, everyday wear. $118 at Aritzia

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Hilltop Satin Short From lazy mornings spent scrolling on the couch to spontaneous summer outings, the Hilltop Satin Short is a relaxed high-rise mini short crafted from luxurious Japanese double-faced satin. Featuring a glossy finish, soft drape, rounded hem, and comfortable elastic waistband, it’s a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down. $52.80 at Aritzia (was $88)

Accessories

Madrid translucent buckle sandals Women It’s an open-toed sandal from a brand known for comfort—what more could you want in a summer shoe? A sleek translucent buckle detail adds a modern twist to a classic minimalist design. $80.00 at Simons

Vivian cat-eye sunglasses These Vivian Cat-Eye Sunglasses feature a retro-inspired cat-eye shape with a lightweight plastic frame. With 100% UV protection and a choice of chic colours like Burgundy, Patterned Black, and Mossy Green, they add flare to your fits while keeping your eyes protected from the sun. $19.00 at Simons

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Time and Tru Women's Floppy Hat Stay protected from the sun with the Time and Tru Women’s Floppy Hat, featuring a wide brim, breathable 100% paper material, and an elegant ribbon band for a chic finishing touch. The rounded crown offers a comfortable fit, making it the perfect accessory for beach days, park outings, or pairing with your favourite sundresses and denim looks. $12.00 at Walmart

Diane Espadrilles Ecru Canvas Say hello to your new summertime special occasion shoe. The Diane Espadrilles have a 3.5 inch heel height, Cotton lining and laces. Pair it your favourite summer dresses for brunches, bridal showers, vacations and wherever else the warm weather takes you. $180 at Sezane

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