Some Amazon Early Black Friday deals have arrived–here are our faves

Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals will be live at midnight on November 21 in Canada 2024–stay tuned for our list of faves. But in the meantime, some deals have already arrived! Get a head start on holiday shopping, and save big on Sony, Peloton and more coveted brand items.

Amazon Fire TV 65 The entire family will love this Amazon Fire TV 65″ – a 4K UHD smart TV with vibrant picture quality, built-in Fire TV for seamless streaming, and Alexa integration for hands-free control. Now 30% off! $699.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike We’re already thinking new year, new me with this premium exercise bike by Peloton that combines immersive live and on-demand fitness classes with advanced features like a rotating HD touchscreen and integration with Apple GymKit. Grab it while it’s 21% off! 2599.00 on Amazon (was 3295.00)

Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera Don’t miss a moment this holiday season with this famous vlogging camera all the influencers are using. Known for it’s compact size, incredible image quality and beginner-friendly interface, this makes a great gift for anyone looking to start a creative hobby. $898 on Amazon (was $998)

Echo Show 5 Add some home tech to any small space with the Echo Show 5, a compact smart display with Alexa, featuring a 5.5-inch screen for video calls, smart home control, streaming, and personalized routines. $62.78 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum This Dyson is for serious cleaning to get your house in top shape for holiday hosting. It delivers powerful suction, intelligent performance monitoring, and up to 60 minutes of fade-free cleaning for versatile whole-home cleaning. Now 25% off! $599.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet Keep your kids engaged all winter break long with this Amazon Fire HD kids tablet. Includes a year of Amazon Kids+ for safe learning and play, a durable design with a 2-year worry-free guarantee, and easy parental controls to manage age-appropriate content and screen time. For ages 3-7. $124.99 on Amazon (was $189.99)

Personal Microderm Classic No need for expensive spa visits, the Personal Microderm Classic provides professional microdermabrasion at home, improving skin texture and tone with gentle exfoliation. $159.3 on Amazon (was $199)

Stila Heaven's Dew All Over Glimmer Get that perfect holiday glow with Stila Heaven’s Dew All Over Glimmer. It’s a lightweight, shimmering formula with a silky, translucent finish for radiant skin. $26.2 on Amazon (was $39)

UBPet Self Cleaning Litter Box Make kitty clean up easy with this UBPet Self-Cleaning Litter Box that offers automatic waste removal, odor control, and a spacious design. Grab it while it’s 32% off! $379.98 on Amazon (was $559.98)

Philips 3300 Series Espresso Machine Make cappuccinos, lattes, and any other coffee your heart desires with his expresso machine that gives you customizable coffee drinks, a durable ceramic grinder, and an easy-to-clean LatteGo milk system for effortless brewing. Perfect coffee every time. $699.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

