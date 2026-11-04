The best Christmas pajamas for the whole family: From matching sets to cozy classics

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As the holidays approach, there’s one super festive addition your family needs this season: matching pajamas. Whether you’re using them to sleep in before the big festivities or to wear on Christmas morning, there are tons of cozy options for your whole crew to match up in. These pajama sets from Simons, Old Navy and more are sure to spark some holiday magic–just make sure to grab them before Santa’s last sleigh ride takes off. Read on to discover the perfect spirited sleepwear.

Adult Softest Flannel PJ Pants This super soft pajama set comes in tons of playful prints the whole family will love, including red stripes and blackwatch plaid. A rarity for PJs, these sets come with side-on-seam pockets–for those extra candy canes. $32 at GAP (was $64.95)

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PatPat Family Christmas Pajamas If you’re feeling sassy this holiday season, these family pajama sets are printed with the funniest elf-ish sayings. The best part? Each set comes with matching plaid socks to maximize the coziness. $27.99 at Walmart (was $42.99)

SWOMOG Family Christmas Pajamas Set If you plan on having a classy Christmas, these pajamas are for you. Fitted with a button-down top and a sophisticated chest pocket, your family will be the picture of elegance by the Christmas tree this year. $41.99 on Amazon

Printed Flannel Pajama Pants Set for Women These pajamas are made with 100% cotton, printed in patterns that’ll suit mom, dad and the kids–like gingerbread, checkered candy canes and Christmas trees. They also come in three versatile fits, so you can wear them well into the new year. $35.99 at Old Navy (was $59.99)

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Winter Pattern Ultra-soft Pyjama Set Christmas Collection With a winter wonderland-inspired print and a comfy, stretchy fit, this under-$100 set is made for cozy nights in. $89 at Simons

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Meri Meri x Laudree Advent Calendar – $95

Christmas Snowflake Winter Garland with Lights – $29.99

Flameless Pillar Candles – $30.99

Matching Christmas Pajamas for Family and Pets Who says you have to leave your fur babies out of the holiday fun? These matching pajamas come with a set for your pet, too– along with sizes in men’s, women’s and youth. $21.09 on Amazon

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SoftMode Printed Snug-Fit Pajama Set for Toddler & Baby At just $19.99, these Christmas tree-print pyjamas bring a little holiday magic to bedtime. Made from soft, brushed jersey, they’re a cozy way for little ones to wind down after a day of festive fun. $15.99 at Old Navy (was $19.99)

George Family Holiday Pajamas Up at the cottage for the holidays this year? These sets are cabin cozy, and its classic red and black plaid print makes the best pattern for any Canadian lumberjack or woodland dweller. $22 at Walmart

Bow Print Microfleece Pajama Set For just $34.95, these bow-printed pajamas are warm and soft for those cold winter nights. Plus, they’re an even better deal if you buy more than one–snag two for $26.95 each, or three for $22.95 a set. $49.95 at La Vie en Rose

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Gender-Neutral Snug-Fit Graphic Pajama Set for Kids At just $20 a set, these printed pyjamas are a sweet treat for little ones on Santa’s nice list–with matching options for the whole family. $20.00 at Old Navy (was $39.99)

You may also like:

SHareconn 80Pcs Assorted Christmas Tree Ornaments – $42.99

Mrinb 45CM Small Christmas Tree with Lights – $35.99

Christmas Tree Topper – $25.99