The best Christmas pajamas for the whole family: From matching sets to cozy classics

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As the holidays approach, there’s one super festive addition your family needs this season: matching pajamas. Whether you’re using them to sleep in before the big festivities or to wear on Christmas morning, there are tons of cozy options for your whole crew to match up in. These pajama sets from Simons, Old Navy and more are sure to spark some holiday magic–just make sure to grab them before Santa’s last sleigh ride takes off. Read on to discover the perfect spirited sleepwear.
This super soft pajama set comes in tons of playful prints the whole family will love, including red stripes and blackwatch plaid. A rarity for PJs, these sets come with side-on-seam pockets–for those extra candy canes.
If you plan on having a classy Christmas, these pajamas are for you. Fitted with a button-down top and a sophisticated chest pocket, your family will be the picture of elegance by the Christmas tree this year.
These pajamas are made with 100% cotton, printed in patterns that’ll suit mom, dad and the kids–like gingerbread, checkered candy canes and Christmas trees. They also come in three versatile fits, so you can wear them well into the new year.
For just $34.95, these bow-printed pajamas are warm and soft for those cold winter nights. Plus, they’re an even better deal if you buy more than one–snag two for $26.95 each, or three for $22.95 a set.
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