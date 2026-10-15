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Your sofa collects more than you might think, from dust and crumbs to pet hair and everyday stains. Even if it looks clean on the surface, dirt can build up in the fabric over time. Brands like Hoover, BISSELL and Scotchgard offer a range of products to help keep your upholstery clean, tackle stubborn spills and protect compatible fabrics. With the right tools and a little regular maintenance, you can keep your sofa looking fresh for longer.

Start with a thorough vacuum

Before introducing any moisture, remove loose dirt, crumbs and debris from your sofa. The BISSELL PowerClean Lithium-Ion Cordless Hand Vacuum is a handy option for cleaning cushions, seams and the narrow gaps where crumbs tend to collect. Its cordless design also makes it convenient for quick cleanups between deeper cleans.

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If you have pets, it’s worth tackling loose fur before moving on to stains. The ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover is reusable and designed to collect pet hair from upholstered furniture, making it useful for lifting fur from cushions and other fabric-covered surfaces.

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Give your sofa a deeper clean with this portable machine

Pro tip: If your sofa still looks dingy after vacuuming, it might be time to bring in a spot cleaner. The Hoover CleanSlate Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner is designed to tackle spills, stains and built-up grime that a regular vacuum can’t remove. It sprays cleaning solution onto the fabric and extracts the dirty water, while its attachments help you get into tricky spots and clean larger messes. It’s also portable, so you can use it on other compatible surfaces around the house, including carpets and rugs. Before getting started, check your sofa’s care instructions and test a small, hidden area to make sure wet cleaning is suitable for the fabric.

For isolated stains, a targeted spray may also come in handy. Hoover Oxy Carpet Stain Remover Spray is another option for compatible materials and surfaces. Check the label before using it on your sofa, and test a small, hidden area first to ensure it doesn’t affect the fabric’s colour or finish.

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Don’t skip your sofa’s care instructions

Before using a wet cleaner or stain spray, check the manufacturer’s care label. Upholstery marked W can generally be cleaned with water-based products, while S indicates solvent-based cleaning. WS or SW may allow either method, and X means vacuuming or brushing only. When in doubt, consult the sofa manufacturer.

Always test your chosen product on a small, inconspicuous area and let it dry completely before proceeding. Avoid oversaturating the fabric, as excess moisture can seep into the cushion filling and take a long time to dry.

Once your sofa is clean and completely dry, you may also want to consider a fabric protectant. Scotchgard Fabric Water Shield is designed to help repel water-based spills on compatible fabrics, which may make it easier to manage future accidents. Check the product label and sofa manufacturer’s instructions before applying it.

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The verdict

A clean sofa starts with removing loose dirt and hair, followed by treating stains with products suited to your upholstery. The Hoover CleanSlate is the main product to consider if you’re looking for a portable way to tackle deeper messes, while a handheld vacuum, pet hair remover and targeted stain spray can help with routine maintenance.

Just remember that not every sofa is suitable for wet cleaning. Check the care instructions, test products on a hidden spot and let upholstery dry completely before using it again.

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