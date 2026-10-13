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The kitchen might be the heart of the home, but the living room is the soul — a place to gather, host and make memories. This fall, we’re looking for pieces that strike the right balance between the designer aesthetic we love and the everyday function we need. From lighting you can’t take your eyes off of to layered textures that make everything that much richer, we’ve gathered these finds so you don’t have to. Here’s what’s trending from Quince, Simons, Article and more.

Statement lighting

Whether on tables, floors or ceilings, don’t be afraid to layer your home with lighting designs that add warmth and visual interest through shape and silhouette.

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Swirled Glass Table Lamp This swirled glass table lamp is practically a work of art all on it’s own, with a modern shape and warm light that’s perfect for late night bedside reading. $70.00 at Quince

Nerina Floor Lamp - Brass For a lamp that exudes softness and elegance, this fabric-wrapped shade sits on a brass frame, bringing a bit of understated character to your living room. $399 at Article

Bouclair Natural Pleated Linen Ceiling Lamp If you prefer your light off the ground, this pleated linen ceiling lamp creates a calming atmosphere with its textured shade, neutral tones and warm, diffused glow. Its soft pleated design adds subtle dimension without overwhelming the rest of your décor. $79.99 at Walmart

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Soft layers

From sheer curtains to textured throw pillows and handwoven rugs, soft layers are an easy way to play with texture, pattern and tone.

Cotton Sheer Curtain Set (Set of 2) Love a naturally lit space? These 100% cotton sheer curtains let diffused light filter through while adding an airy feel to your living room. With versatile top treatments for different hanging styles, they’re an easy way to soften your windows without blocking out that much-needed sunshine. $85.00 at Quince

Foindtower Decorative Textured Boucle Throw Pillow Covers Swapping out your old cushion covers for a Bouclé set is an easy way to upgrade your living space. Popular in mid-century modern design, bouclé is known for its soft, textured feel. These covers come in a variety of neutral colours to complement your existing décor. $30.49 on Amazon (was $31.99)

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Tribeca Handwoven Wool Rug With its chunky bouclé texture and artful colour variations, this handwoven wool rug makes a sophisticated statement underfoot. $265.00 at Quince

Furniture with form

The key is finding a balance between statement pieces and functionality — the ones you’ll want to post on Instagram and spend the whole day using.

Anara Marble Top Single Coffee Table With its sculptural pedestal base and genuine marble top, this mid-century-inspired coffee table makes a striking centrepiece in the living room. Natural veining adds visual interest, and the generous round surface offers plenty of room for art books, decorative objects and your favourite coffee-table accessories. $2,045.00 at Wayfair

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31.5 Inch Heffernan Accent Chair Modular Sectional Sofa It’s rare to find a truly sink-in-and-stay-awhile accent chair that isn’t a complete eyesore, but this one strikes the right balance with it’s plush chenille upholstery and a solid wood frame, making it a perfect pick for a reading nook or living room. $449.99 at Wayfair (was $569.99)

Art & objects

From coffee table books and uniquely you knick-knacks to iconic art prints, here’s where you can get creative, showcase your personality and choose thoughtful pieces to finish off the entire room.

Shell Jewelry Tray This seashell trinket tray has a glossy, luminous finish that holds small items like rings and earrings while doubling as a decorative accent. Display it on shelves, buffet cabinets or coffee tables for a personalized touch. $18.99 on Amazon

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La Japonaise Art Print Inspired by Matisse’s La Japonaise, this vibrant canvas print depicts a woman surrounded by a multicoloured garden, bringing an artful pop of colour to your walls. $178.00 at Simons

You may also like:

Bedsure White Throw Blanket – $25.99

Armless Office Chair – $199.99

Ceramic Vase Set of 2 – $29.98

Blackout Curtains for Bedroom – $18.82