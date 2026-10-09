Walmart Deal Days Canada: The best deals to shop now

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart Deal Days is a limited-time shopping event featuring discounts across popular categories, including electronics, home essentials, fashion, toys and more. While shoppers can browse deals without a membership, Walmart+ members may get early access to select offers, along with perks like free shipping with no order minimum on eligible items, free same-day delivery on qualifying orders and a Crave subscription in Canada. Want to make the most of the savings? Sign up for Walmart+ to explore membership benefits and see if you’re eligible for cashback. Read on to snag deals from Dyson, TIRTIR, Play-Doh and more.
This 12-quart air fryer convection oven has 10 cooking presets for everything from crispy chicken wings to pizza, plus a viewing window so you can keep an eye on your food as it cooks. With room for a whole chicken and the ability to air fry, bake, toast and more, it’s a versatile option for families looking to get more out of one kitchen appliance.
Get more cleaning power for less with the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum, which comes with multiple attachments to tackle everything from pet hair on carpets to dust on hard floors. It also converts to a handheld vacuum for cleaning furniture, stairs and those hard-to-reach spots, making it a versatile pick for keeping your home clean.
A comfortable night’s sleep doesn’t have to come with a big price tag, thanks to this 10-inch GELBIY mattress with cooling gel memory foam and a medium-firm feel for pressure relief. Starting at $145.99 for a twin, it’s a budget-friendly pick for kids’ rooms or guest beds, with a removable, washable cover.
If you prefer a more automatic option, the Roborock Qrevo Pro robot vacuum and mop tackles dust, crumbs and pet hair on carpets and hard floors with powerful suction and edge-to-edge mopping. Its self-emptying dock, automatic mop washing and drying, and smart dirt detection take much of the work out of keeping your floors clean.
Give sensitive skin a soothing boost with the SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule, formulated with centella asiatica extract to calm irritation and replenish moisture. Its lightweight, watery texture absorbs quickly without stickiness, helping keep skin hydrated and supporting a stronger skin barrier.
Get salon-style blowouts at home with the L’ange Le Volume 2-in-1 Blow Dryer Brush, designed to smooth strands, add volume and create beautifully curled ends. Its oval barrel, titanium plates and adjustable heat settings help you achieve a fresh-from-the-salon look without juggling a separate hair dryer and round brush.
Achieve a smooth, flawless-looking complexion with the TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation, offering high coverage with a lightweight feel and a semi-matte finish. Formulated with niacinamide, propolis extract and hibiscus flower extract, it helps brighten and nourish skin while delivering long-lasting wear.
From weekend outings to relaxed days at home, this turtleneck sweater is an easy layering piece for cooler weather. Its long sleeves and classic neckline pair well with everything from denim to tailored trousers, making it a versatile addition to your fall wardrobe.
Keep little ones ready for breezy days with this hooded Cameland windbreaker, featuring a playful printed design, long sleeves and a double zipper for easy layering. Its lightweight, breathable fabric makes it a practical choice for everyday outings, outdoor adventures and adding an extra layer in cooler weather.
Plaid is a fall favourite, and this Breaise men’s button-down shirt brings the classic pattern to your seasonal wardrobe with its red check design and long sleeves. The lightweight fabric and classic fit make it easy to layer over a T-shirt or pair with jeans for casual outings and everyday wear.
This pink Costway ride-on truck lets little drivers cruise around in their own mini vehicle, complete with working lights, music and a horn. With a parent-controlled remote, adjustable speeds, seat belt and lockable doors, it’s a fun ride for kids while giving parents extra peace of mind.
Little chefs can make their own pretend pizzas and deliver them around the house with this fun Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset. With a spinning pizza oven, 10 cans of Play-Doh, pizza boxes, and a pretend checkout station, it encourages creative play and lets kids run their own little pizza business.
This adorable INFANS play kitchen lets little chefs whip up pretend meals with a stove, oven, coffee maker and sink with a fun water recycling system. With cute details, interactive lights and sounds, and plenty of room for little ones to cook together, it makes playtime extra fun while encouraging creativity.
Write a comment