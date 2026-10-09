Walmart Deal Days Canada: The best deals to shop now

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Walmart Deal Days is a limited-time shopping event featuring discounts across popular categories, including electronics, home essentials, fashion, toys and more. While shoppers can browse deals without a membership, Walmart+ members may get early access to select offers, along with perks like free shipping with no order minimum on eligible items, free same-day delivery on qualifying orders and a Crave subscription in Canada. Want to make the most of the savings? Sign up for Walmart+ to explore membership benefits and see if you’re eligible for cashback. Read on to snag deals from Dyson, TIRTIR, Play-Doh and more.

Home deals

Pentantan Air Fryer 12QT Convection Oven with 10-in-1 Multi Function This 12-quart air fryer convection oven has 10 cooking presets for everything from crispy chicken wings to pizza, plus a viewing window so you can keep an eye on your food as it cooks. With room for a whole chicken and the ability to air fry, bake, toast and more, it’s a versatile option for families looking to get more out of one kitchen appliance. $98.99 at Walmart (was $299.99)

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Dyson Official Outlet - Walmart Exclusive V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Get more cleaning power for less with the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum, which comes with multiple attachments to tackle everything from pet hair on carpets to dust on hard floors. It also converts to a handheld vacuum for cleaning furniture, stairs and those hard-to-reach spots, making it a versatile pick for keeping your home clean. $279.99 at Walmart (was $474.99)

GELBIY 10 inch Twin Mattress A comfortable night’s sleep doesn’t have to come with a big price tag, thanks to this 10-inch GELBIY mattress with cooling gel memory foam and a medium-firm feel for pressure relief. Starting at $145.99 for a twin, it’s a budget-friendly pick for kids’ rooms or guest beds, with a removable, washable cover. $145.99 at Walmart (was $328.88)

Roborock Qrevo Pro Robot Vacuum If you prefer a more automatic option, the Roborock Qrevo Pro robot vacuum and mop tackles dust, crumbs and pet hair on carpets and hard floors with powerful suction and edge-to-edge mopping. Its self-emptying dock, automatic mop washing and drying, and smart dirt detection take much of the work out of keeping your floors clean. $529.99 at Walmart (was $1,499.99)

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Beauty deals

SKIN1004, Madagascar Centella Asiatica Ampoule Facial Serum Give sensitive skin a soothing boost with the SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule, formulated with centella asiatica extract to calm irritation and replenish moisture. Its lightweight, watery texture absorbs quickly without stickiness, helping keep skin hydrated and supporting a stronger skin barrier. $29.80 at Walmart (was $32.00)

L'ange Hair Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Blow Dryer Brush Get salon-style blowouts at home with the L’ange Le Volume 2-in-1 Blow Dryer Brush, designed to smooth strands, add volume and create beautifully curled ends. Its oval barrel, titanium plates and adjustable heat settings help you achieve a fresh-from-the-salon look without juggling a separate hair dryer and round brush. $57.00 at Walmart (was $162.00)

TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion 18g - 30N Rich Honey Achieve a smooth, flawless-looking complexion with the TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation, offering high coverage with a lightweight feel and a semi-matte finish. Formulated with niacinamide, propolis extract and hibiscus flower extract, it helps brighten and nourish skin while delivering long-lasting wear. $26.11 at Walmart (was $33.99)

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Fashion deals

Long Sleeve Pullover Turtleneck-Neck Casual Sweater From weekend outings to relaxed days at home, this turtleneck sweater is an easy layering piece for cooler weather. Its long sleeves and classic neckline pair well with everything from denim to tailored trousers, making it a versatile addition to your fall wardrobe. $16.99 at Walmart (was $32.99)

Cameland Hooded Children's Double Zipper Printed Jacket Keep little ones ready for breezy days with this hooded Cameland windbreaker, featuring a playful printed design, long sleeves and a double zipper for easy layering. Its lightweight, breathable fabric makes it a practical choice for everyday outings, outdoor adventures and adding an extra layer in cooler weather. $17.99 at Walmart (was $52.47)

Breaise Men Long Sleeve Plaid Shirt Plaid is a fall favourite, and this Breaise men’s button-down shirt brings the classic pattern to your seasonal wardrobe with its red check design and long sleeves. The lightweight fabric and classic fit make it easy to layer over a T-shirt or pair with jeans for casual outings and everyday wear. $64.34 at Walmart (was $119.96)

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Toy deals

Costway 12V Battery Powered Ride On Truck This pink Costway ride-on truck lets little drivers cruise around in their own mini vehicle, complete with working lights, music and a horn. With a parent-controlled remote, adjustable speeds, seat belt and lockable doors, it’s a fun ride for kids while giving parents extra peace of mind. $175.99 at Walmart (was $499.99)

Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Kids Scooter Playset Little chefs can make their own pretend pizzas and deliver them around the house with this fun Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset. With a spinning pizza oven, 10 cans of Play-Doh, pizza boxes, and a pretend checkout station, it encourages creative play and lets kids run their own little pizza business. $69.97 at Walmart (was $91.02)

INFANS Kids Kitchen Playset This adorable INFANS play kitchen lets little chefs whip up pretend meals with a stove, oven, coffee maker and sink with a fun water recycling system. With cute details, interactive lights and sounds, and plenty of room for little ones to cook together, it makes playtime extra fun while encouraging creativity. $209.99 at Walmart (was $314.99)

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Bonzy Home Accent Chair – $155.99

MARNUR Sideboard Buffet Cabinet – $175.99

TOOKYLAND Wooden Easel for Kids – $79.99