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Fall is one of my favourite times of year to make changes around the house. Not necessarily big changes, but the little things that make a space feel warmer, more comfortable and a bit more inviting.

And while I love seasonal decorating, I’ve never been a fan of filling every available surface with pumpkins, artificial leaves and signs reminding us that it’s fall. We get it. It’s fall!

This year, some of the biggest trends in interiors are actually perfect for the season. We’re seeing richer colours, more interesting textures, softer lighting and a return to accessories that give a home some personality.

The good news is that you don’t need a major renovation or a designer budget to incorporate any of them. I’ve found some great pieces on Amazon Canada that can help you get started.

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1. Moody Earth Tones: Chocolate Is the New Black

After years of grey dominating practically everything in our homes, we’re finally seeing a return to warmer colours.

Chocolate brown is having a particularly big moment, along with burgundy, burnt rust, terracotta and camel.

What I like about these colours is that they work with so many existing interiors. You don’t have to paint your walls or buy new furniture. A few well-chosen accessories can make a noticeable difference.

Take a neutral sofa, for example. Add a couple of chocolate brown pillows and a throw in a rusty tone, and you’ve instantly introduced some depth and warmth.

And unlike bright orange seasonal decor, these colours won’t feel out of place come January.

My design tip: When experimenting with a new colour, start small. Pillows and throws are much easier to change than a sofa, and they allow you to introduce a trend without making a major commitment.

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MANDIOO Chocolate Faux Linen Chenille Pillow Covers A little chocolate brown goes a long way toward warming up a neutral sofa. These chenille pillow covers pair a subtly textured weave with a soft velvet backing for an easy mix of comfort and polish. Layer them with cream cushions and a rust-coloured throw for a look that feels perfectly at home in fall–and well beyond. $25.97 on Amazon

2. Touchable Textures: Layering Is Everything

One of the easiest ways to make a room feel more inviting is to introduce texture.

Think chunky knits, bouclé, corduroy, faux fur and woven materials. Individually, they’re all beautiful, but it’s when you start combining them that things get interesting.

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A chunky knitted throw on a sofa with a couple of textured cushions adds dimension without introducing a whole lot of additional colour.

And texture doesn’t have to stop at fabrics.

I love incorporating woven materials through lighting and accessories. A rattan lamp, for example, brings a completely different texture into the room while still feeling connected to the rest of the design.

The mistake I often see is people trying to match everything. The pillows match the throw, which matches the rug, which matches absolutely everything else.

That’s not layering. That’s a matching set!

Design tip: Work within a similar colour palette, but mix your materials. A little contrast in texture goes a long way toward making a space feel more considered.

YnM Brown Chunky Hand Knitted Throw Blanket This is the kind of throw that makes you want to cancel your plans and settle into the sofa. The chunky knit brings texture, while the rich brown shade adds warmth without competing with the rest of your decor. Drape it over an armchair or across the foot of a bed. It’s machine washable, too. Buy on Amazon

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3. Sculptural Lighting: Goodbye, Big Light!

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. Not every room needs to be illuminated like an operating theatre.

Lighting can completely change the way a space feels, yet it’s often one of the last things people consider when decorating.

One trend I’m particularly enjoying is sculptural lighting. We’re seeing lamps with rounded silhouettes, interesting proportions and shapes that almost make them look like little pieces of art.

Mushroom lamps are a great example.

They’re simple, they’re playful, and they look just as interesting when they’re turned off.

For fall, I particularly like using smaller lamps around the home rather than relying entirely on overhead lighting. A lamp on a console, another beside the sofa and perhaps some accent lighting on a bookshelf can create a much more comfortable atmosphere.

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My design tip: Pay attention to the colour temperature of your bulbs. Warm lighting generally makes living spaces feel more relaxed and inviting, especially as the days get shorter.

NIORSUN White Mushroom Touch Table Lamp Consider this a little mood lighting with plenty of personality. A glossy, hand-blown glass shade and metal base give this mushroom lamp its sculptural silhouette, while the warm glow helps soften a room after dark. Pop it on a console, bedside table or bookshelf–it’s just as charming when switched off. $45.99 on Amazon

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Armless Office Chair – $199.99

Ceramic Vase Set of 2 – $29.98

Blackout Curtains for Bedroom – $18.82

4. Organic Arrangements: Bringing the Outdoors In

Fall arrangements don’t have to involve bright orange leaves and artificial sunflowers.

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In fact, I think some of the most beautiful seasonal arrangements are the simplest.

We’re seeing a lot of oversized branches, dried grasses, eucalyptus and natural materials being used in a much more architectural way.

Rather than filling a room with small arrangements, I prefer creating one substantial focal point.

A large ceramic vase with a few dramatic branches can be incredibly effective on a dining table, console or entryway.

I also like that these arrangements don’t have to disappear as soon as fall is over. Switch out a few branches or stems and the same vase can work beautifully through winter and into spring.

My design tip: Don’t underestimate negative space. You don’t need to fill every inch of a vase with greenery. Sometimes a few branches with interesting shapes create a much stronger composition.

Artificial Plant Branches A few well-placed branches can make more of an impact than a table full of seasonal decorations. These faux stems feature silk leaves and wire-supported branches that you can bend or trim to suit your vase. Keep the arrangement loose and airy for a simple focal point on a dining table or entryway console. No watering required. $19.19 on Amazon (was $23.99)

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5. Collected, Not Coordinated: Vintage Inspired Decor

One trend I’m particularly happy to see is the move away from interiors where everything looks brand new and perfectly coordinated.

A home should have some personality. It should feel like the people living there have collected things they love over time.

That doesn’t mean every piece needs to be an antique or that you have to spend your weekends searching through vintage shops.

Although, personally, I wouldn’t mind!

Vintage inspired accessories are a great way to introduce that sense of character.

I love aged brass, amber glass, decorative trays and interesting picture frames. They’re small details, but they can make a room feel more personal.

These brass candlesticks are a perfect example. The different heights create visual interest, and the finish gives them a slightly aged appearance.

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Use them on a dining table, a mantel or even a console alongside some books and framed photographs.

And please, don’t feel that everything has to match.

My design tip: Mix newer accessories with things you already own. An old photograph, something inherited from a family member or a piece you picked up while travelling will always make a space more interesting than a perfectly coordinated collection.

Antique Brass Gold Taper Candle Holders These metal candlesticks bring a little vintage character to the table without requiring a trip to an antique shop. The antique brass-style finish adds warmth, while three graduated heights make a grouped arrangement feel more interesting. Pair them with taper candles on a mantel or dining table, or split them up among books and framed photographs. $21.99 on Amazon

A Few Small Changes Can Make a Big Difference

One thing I always tell people is that good design doesn’t necessarily mean buying more things.

Sometimes it’s about looking at what you already have and figuring out how to make it work better.

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Maybe your living room just needs a couple of new pillows and a throw. Maybe the lighting in your bedroom has never been quite right. Or perhaps that empty corner could benefit from a beautiful vase with some oversized branches.

You certainly don’t need to incorporate all five trends, and you don’t need to change everything at once.

The goal is to create a home that feels comfortable, welcoming and reflective of your personality.

And while these trends are particularly well suited to fall, none of them are limited to the season. That’s what makes them worth considering.

After all, the best interiors aren’t the ones that follow every trend. They’re the ones that make you happy to come home.

Editorial note: The photos are illustrative references. The five Amazon links are searches for the products shown in your order screenshots, rather than verified direct product listings.

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